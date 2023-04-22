Major League Baseball Adolis García goes 5-for-5 with 3 home runs as Rangers smash A's 18-3 Published Apr. 22, 2023 10:46 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Adolis García reached base six times, recorded five hits, five runs scored and eight RBIs, and hit three home runs for the Texas Rangers on Saturday night against the Oakland Athletics.

The 30-year-old Cuban slugger launched two-run shots in the first, third and fifth innings — all at least 400 feet — as the Rangers built a 13-2 lead. He added a two-run double in the seventh to make it 15-2 and set a new career high with eight batted in. The Rangers went on to win 18-3.

Rangers' Adolis García hits THREE home runs in 18-3 blowout win over the A's

García's 432-foot drive into the second deck in left field came in the first inning of Japanese right-hander Shintaro Fujinami's fourth career start for Oakland.

García cleared the center-field wall on a 419-foot drive off reliever Adrián Martínez in the third. Texas' cleanup hitter went deep off Martínez again in the fifth, 401 feet into the Oakland bullpen in left-center.

It's the first three-homer game for García and the first for the Rangers since Ronald Guzmán connected three times at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 10, 2018. It's the first three-homer game for a Rangers player at home since Adrián Beltré against the Orioles in August 2012, and the first ever for the home team at Globe Life Field, which opened in 2020.

García had the second three-homer game in the majors this season. Trayce Thompson of the Los Angeles Dodgers hit three in a 10-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on April 1.

The previous Texas player with eight RBIs in a game was Nelson Cruz on May 25, 2012, at Toronto. The club record of nine is held by Hall of Famer Iván Rodríguez.

ADVERTISEMENT

He now has 26 RBI this season, the most by a Rangers hitter in the team's first 20 games of a season in franchise history, according to FOX Sports Research.

After the first homer, García was hit on the left arm on the first pitch from Fujinami in the second inning, a 97 mph fastball. Plate umpire Jordan Baker quickly stepped in front of García, who appeared upset but walked to first base without any words exchanged with the pitcher.

Only one Rangers player has topped García's single-game home run total — Josh Hamilton, who hit four in a 2012 game. Hamilton's four-homer game is also the last time an American League player has accomplished that feat. The last time any MLB player had four home runs in a game was in 2017 by then-Diamondbacks outfielder J.D. Martinez.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Read more:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Adolis García Texas Rangers Oakland Athletics

share