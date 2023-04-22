The Rays won yet another game and the vibes at Tropicana Field were immaculate
The Tampa Bay Rays may no longer be undefeated, but they are still, for the most part, unstoppable. Tampa Bay rallied on Saturday for a 4-3 win over the Chicago White Sox, the Rays' second walk-off win in as many days.
And not only did the Rays themselves look like they were having all kinds of fun in the process, but so did just about everyone else at Tropicana Field. Even one of the security guards!
And some of the fans in attendance made sure to get their money's worth, watching MLB's best team right now rack up yet another win and looking stylish in the process.
And no Rays win is complete without the trademark crossed arms from star Randy Arozarena, who hit his iconic pose after his walk-off single in the 10th inning.
The Rays are now 18-3 on the season, the best record in Major League Baseball. They also made some more history on Saturday.
Top stories from FOX Sports:
- Marcus Stroman, Jarred Kelenic among 10 most fascinating starts in MLB
- What we learned in MLB this week: The Blue Jays are mashing and might get better
- Shohei Ohtani playing in New York would be best for baseball
- MLB mailbag: Gerrit Cole's Cy Young chances, teams that need to worry early
- What's wrong with Juan Soto? One of MLB's best has yet to find his swing with Padres
- MLB power rankings: Rays remain hot; Dodgers and Astros still sputtering
- The good, bad and upside of five MLB teams struggling the most
- 2023 NFL mock draft: Football writers make all 31 first-round picks
- 2023 USFL odds: Title lines for every team; Stallions, Generals co-favorites
- Cole, Manoah scoreless after chirping, Yanks beat Jays 3-2The Rays won yet another game and the vibes at Tropicana Field were immaculateAdolis García goes 5-for-5 with 3 home runs as Rangers smash A's 18-3
- Cubs' Drew Smyly loses perfect game, no-hitter on freak infield collision2023 MLB odds: Examining a popular bet among baseball bettorsPirates manager Shelton receives contract extension
- Marcus Stroman, Jarred Kelenic among 10 most fascinating starts in MLBHouston Astros and Atlanta Braves play in game 2 of seriesShohei Ohtani playing in New York would be best for baseball
- Cole, Manoah scoreless after chirping, Yanks beat Jays 3-2The Rays won yet another game and the vibes at Tropicana Field were immaculateAdolis García goes 5-for-5 with 3 home runs as Rangers smash A's 18-3
- Cubs' Drew Smyly loses perfect game, no-hitter on freak infield collision2023 MLB odds: Examining a popular bet among baseball bettorsPirates manager Shelton receives contract extension
- Marcus Stroman, Jarred Kelenic among 10 most fascinating starts in MLBHouston Astros and Atlanta Braves play in game 2 of seriesShohei Ohtani playing in New York would be best for baseball