Major League Baseball
The Rays won yet another game and the vibes at Tropicana Field were immaculate
The Rays won yet another game and the vibes at Tropicana Field were immaculate

Updated Apr. 22, 2023 8:35 p.m. ET

The Tampa Bay Rays may no longer be undefeated, but they are still, for the most part, unstoppable. Tampa Bay rallied on Saturday for a 4-3 win over the Chicago White Sox, the Rays' second walk-off win in as many days.

Randy Arozarena's walk-off single seals Rays' 4-3 victory over White Sox

And not only did the Rays themselves look like they were having all kinds of fun in the process, but so did just about everyone else at Tropicana Field. Even one of the security guards!

And some of the fans in attendance made sure to get their money's worth, watching MLB's best team right now rack up yet another win and looking stylish in the process.

And no Rays win is complete without the trademark crossed arms from star Randy Arozarena, who hit his iconic pose after his walk-off single in the 10th inning.

The Rays are now 18-3 on the season, the best record in Major League Baseball. They also made some more history on Saturday.

Tampa Bay Rays
