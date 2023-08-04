Former World Series MVP Cole Hamels retires after comeback attempt falls short
Former World Series MVP Cole Hamels has retired after his attempt at a comeback with his hometown San Diego Padres fell short.
The Padres, who signed Hamels to a minor league contract in February, announced Hamels' retirement Friday. The left-hander's agent, John Boggs, confirmed that the 15-year veteran was calling it quits.
Hamels, 39, made one start for the Atlanta Braves in 2020 and hasn't pitched since then. The four-time All-Star had shoulder surgery in 2021.
Hamels, who went to Rancho Bernardo High, was a first-round draft pick by Philadelphia in 2002 and was the MVP of the 2008 World Series with the Phillies. He pitched for the Phillies for 10 seasons and also was with the Texas Rangers and Chicago Cubs. He was 163-122 with a 3.43 ERA and 2,560 strikeouts in 15 seasons.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
