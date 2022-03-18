Major League Baseball Carlos Correa set to join Twins on three-year, $105.3 million deal 43 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Carlos Correa is heading north.

The two-time All-Star shortstop, a key figure in the massive rebuild that turned the Houston Astros into World Series champions, has reportedly agreed to a three-year, $105.3 million contract with the Minnesota Twins.

The deal, which was first reported by Mark Berman of KRIV in Houston and later confirmed by ESPN's Jeff Passan, also includes opt-outs after the first two seasons.

Correa, 27, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 draft and quickly rose to prominence in Houston. When he reached the big leagues in 2015, Correa was named AL Rookie of the Year, hitting .279 with 22 home runs.

In seven seasons, Correa has hit .277 with an .837 OPS. He is also an excellent defender, winning his first Gold Glove last season.

He was a key player on the Astros team that won the 2017 World Series, blasting a pair of homers to help Houston defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games.

Correa was also later embroiled in a sign-stealing scandal that shook the sports world and brought disgrace on the Astros, leading to the suspension — and eventual firing — of manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow. Through it all, Correa remained defiantly unapologetic.

As for this offseason, Correa's new deal is unique, to say the least.

He will receive an average of $35 million per season over the next three seasons, should he choose to stay in Minnesota. Correa could opt-out of the deal after next season and be a free agent once again at age 28.

Correa could also opt-out after two seasons and be a free agent again at age 29, or complete three seasons in Minnesota and be a free agent again at age 30.

It is a far cry from the lengthy deals that most major league superstars seek once they become free agents. For instance, former Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager, 27, spent seven seasons in Los Angeles before signing a 10-year, $325 million with the Texas Rangers this past December.

San Diego shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., although significantly younger (23), signed a 14-year, $340 million deal with the Padres prior to the 2021 season.

Correa joins a Twins team that finished last in the AL Central this past season. Its 73-89 record was third-worst in the American League.

This is a developing story.

