Major League Baseball
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won’t make Toronto trip Cardinals' Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won’t make Toronto trip
Major League Baseball

Cardinals' Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won’t make Toronto trip

2 hours ago

Two of the St. Louis Cardinals’ best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won’t be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven’t received the COVID-19 vaccination.

The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games.

Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19.

Arenado, Goldschmidt and Romine will be placed on the restricted list and forfeit pay and major league service time in accordance with the terms of MLB’s collective bargaining agreement.

Goldschmidt currently leads the Cardinals in most offensive categories, including batting average (.333), home runs (22), RBIs (74), on-base percentage (.416) and hits (116). Arenado has 102 hits, 18 home runs and 59 RBIs.

Romine joined the Cardinals earlier this season as backup for the injured Yadier Molina, who is expected to rejoin the team next month.

Reporting by the Associated Press

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
MLB Hall of Fame 2022: David Ortiz headlines Cooperstown's new class
Major League Baseball

MLB Hall of Fame 2022: David Ortiz headlines Cooperstown's new class

43 mins ago
Madison Bumgarner calls Victor Robles 'clown' over home run celebration
Major League Baseball

Madison Bumgarner calls Victor Robles 'clown' over home run celebration

1 hour ago
MLB odds: How bettors cashed in on 28-5 game
Major League Baseball

MLB odds: How bettors cashed in on 28-5 game

1 day ago
MLB Playoffs Or Vacation: Will Cardinals, Red Sox sneak into postseason?
Major League Baseball

MLB Playoffs Or Vacation: Will Cardinals, Red Sox sneak into postseason?

1 day ago
FOX Bet Super 6: Winner walks with $100,000 after MLB All-Star Game
Major League Baseball

FOX Bet Super 6: Winner walks with $100,000 after MLB All-Star Game

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes