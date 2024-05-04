Major League Baseball
Shohei Ohtani gifts Dodgers manager a toy Porsche before breaking HR record
Major League Baseball

Shohei Ohtani gifts Dodgers manager a toy Porsche before breaking HR record

Published May. 4, 2024 11:07 p.m. ET

Dave Roberts recently joked that Shohei Ohtani should gift Roberts a Porsche when Ohtani breaks his Dodgers' record for most home runs by a Japanese-born player.

Ohtani obliged, just maybe not in the way Roberts imagined.

Before Friday's game against the Atlanta Braves, the Dodgers' slugger gifted Roberts a purple toy model Porsche in his office. Roberts said the car is sitting on his desk.

Ohtani hit his eighth home run, and surpassed Roberts' mark, with a solo shot to right-center during the third inning of Saturday's game.

"He did buy me a car," Roberts said before Saturday's game. "I guess I didn’t specify what type of car, so I can’t say he never gave me anything."

Shohei Ohtani CRUSHES a solo homer as Dodgers extend lead over Braves

Shohei Ohtani CRUSHES a solo homer as Dodgers extend lead over Braves

Ohtani gifted Ashley Kelly, the wife of Joe Kelly, a Porsche for Kelly giving up No. 17 when Ohtani signed with the Dodgers last December. Kelly's wife took to social media while Ohtani was weighing his free agency decision, promising him that he could have the number and all the gear associated with it.

Roberts, born in Naha, Okinawa, Japan, to a Japanese mother and American father, hit seven home runs for the Dodgers from 2002-04.

Ohtani does have 179 career home runs in the majors. He surpassed Hideki Matsui for most by a Japanese-born player earlier this month. Matsui had 175 during a 10-year career.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Major League Baseball
Los Angeles Dodgers
