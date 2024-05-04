Major League Baseball
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge ejected for first time in his career
Published May. 4, 2024 4:25 p.m. ET

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was ejected for the first time in his career when he argued a called third strike by plate umpire Ryan Blakney in the seventh inning of Saturday's game against the Detroit Tigers.

With one out, Judge took a full count fastball from Tyler Holton that he thought was slightly outside. Blakney rang him up, Judge glanced back and was ejected.

After starting to walk back to the dugout, Judge returned to argue the call and manager Aaron Boone continued the argument.

It was the fourth ejection of the season for the Yankees and the first for a player since Anthony Rizzo was tossed on Sept. 7 by Alan Porter for arguing from the dugout.

Judge hit a single and an RBI double in his first two at-bats. He is hitting .209 this season and stopped an 0-for-14 skid with a single to start New York's winning rally in the ninth inning of Friday's win.

After Judge was ejected, many in the crowd begin chanting profanely at Blakney.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

