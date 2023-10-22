Major League Baseball ALCS Game 6 live updates: Rangers take 3-1 lead over Astros on Jonah Heim home run Updated Oct. 22, 2023 9:22 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2023 MLB playoffs proceed with ALCS Game 6 between the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros on Sunday (8:03 p.m. ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports app), as the series returns to Minute Maid Park.

The Astros have a 3-2 lead in the series, meaning a win Sunday would clinch Houston's third straight World Series appearance and fifth since 2017. However, the Astros dropped the first two games at Minute Maid Park, as neither team has won a home game during this series.

The Rangers will rely on starter Nathan Eovaldi to keep their season alive. The right-hander won Game 2 against the Astros by striking out nine through six innings of work while allowing three earned runs.

Eovaldi's counterpart is Framber Valdez, who has been considerably less impressive for Houston this postseason. In two playoff starts, Valdez has surrendered nine earned runs, including five in 2.2 innings in Game 2.

We've got you covered with all the action, from top plays to the best moments from the "MLB on FOX" crew.

Check out the latest updates below!

Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros (HOU leads series 3-2)

Astros fans make their displeasure known

Bryan Abreu's pending two-game suspension for hitting Adolis Garcia in Game 5 has Astros fans feeling a certain type of way.

Álvarez gets Astros on the board

Yordan Álvarez continued his hot hitting against Nathan Eovaldi, with an RBI single in the top of the first to score José Altuve for the game's first run.

Yordan Álvarez hits an RBI single to give Astros an early lead over Rangers

Garver goes deep!

Mitch Garver wasted no time getting that run back, hitting the first pitch of the second inning into the right-field seats to tie the game at one.

Rangers' Mitch Garver crushes a solo home run to even the score against the Astros

Incredible snag!

Check out the grab that this fan dressed in LSU gear made on Garver's home run ball.

Heim time!

Jonah Heim's skyscraping fly ball just barely cleared the right-field fence to give the Rangers a 3-1 lead, their first of the game.

Jonah Heim cranks a two-run home run to give Rangers the lead over Astros

