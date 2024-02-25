Major League Baseball 2024 MLB odds: How Cody Bellinger's signing affects Cubs futures Updated Feb. 25, 2024 5:22 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Cody Bellinger took a gamble by declining a $25 million mutual option for the upcoming MLB season.

But the 2019 National League MVP and the Chicago Cubs hope his agreeing to a three-year, $80 million contract on Sunday will pay off for the outfielder/first baseman and the franchise.

FOX Sports MLB Analyst Ben Verlander, host of the "Flippin' Bats" podcast, tweeted out how the odds for the Cubs changed after Bellinger re-upped.

Let's check out how the Cubs' odds have shifted now that Bellinger is back in the fold.

CODY BELLINGER, CUBS 2024 ODDS: *

Cubs win World Series: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Cubs win National League pennant: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Cubs win National League Central Division: +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Cubs Over/Under regular-season win total: 84.5

Over: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Under: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Cody Bellinger wins NL MVP: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Cody Bellinger regular-season home run leader: +16000 (bet $10 to win $1,610 total)

Cody Bellinger regular-season RBI leader: +16000 (bet $10 to win $1,610 total)

Cody Bellinger regular-season hits leader: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Cody Bellinger Over/Under regular-season home run total: 24.5

Over: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Under: -111 (bet $10 to win $19.01 total)

Bellinger helped the Cubs move into playoff contention last season as he drove in 48 runs in a 45-game stretch from August to mid-September.

The two-time All-Star hit a career-best .307 last season.

The 2017 NL Rookie of the Year had 26 homers, 97 RBIs and 20 steals in 130 games last season to earn Comeback Player of the Year honors.

How do you think Cody Bellinger and the Cubs will fare this season? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news on MLB and other sports.

