Major League Baseball 2023 World Series Game 1 live updates: Diamondbacks take lead over Rangers in third inning Updated Oct. 27, 2023 9:05 p.m. ET

At long last, the 2023 World Series has arrived! After an exciting October filled with surprising upsets, incredible comebacks, dramatic home runs and more, only two teams remain — the National League champion Arizona Diamondbacks and the American League champion Texas Rangers.

Both teams successfully punched a ticket to the Fall Classic after winning Game 7s on the road in their respective league championship series.

Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers SHINE in road to 2023 World Series

Now, the Diamondbacks will look toward ace Zac Gallen in hopes that he rebounds from his NLCS struggles. Meanwhile, the Rangers will count on Nathan Eovaldi to continue his string of postseason success in front of his home crowd at Globe Life Field.

We've got you covered with all the action, from top plays to the best pregame and postgame moments from the "MLB on FOX" crew.

Check out the latest updates below!

1-2-3 Start!

Nathan Eovaldi retired the side in order to begin his long-awaited first career start in the World Series.

Carter cool

21-year-old Rangers rookie Evan Carter continued his incredible start to his MLB career, driving in Corey Seager for the series' first run.

The kid is all right

Right where he left off!

ALCS MVP Adolis Garcia continued his hot hitting, driving in Carter with an RBI single.

Whatever works!

Nearing history

Can you take me higher?

Excellent Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi struck out the side in the second, much to the delight of this Rangers fan who is apparently getting a head start on Halloween.

The Answerbacks strike back!

Who else but Corbin Carroll to leg out a two-run, game-tying triple in the top of the third?

Carroll wheels give D-backs the lead!

Corbin Carroll somehow beat Nathaniel Lowe's throw home to give Arizona its first lead of this World Series.

Ketel Marte wins America free tacos!

Marte became the first player in the World Series to steal a base, meaning that Taco Bell's annual "steal a taco" giveaway is back on!

Pregame Scene

"MLB on FOX" crew previews the matchup

Rock legend Mick Jagger welcomes fans to the 2023 World Series, while baseball legends Alex Rodriguez, Derek Jeter and David Ortiz examined the biggest storylines.

2023 World Series: Biggest storylines in Diamondbacks vs. Rangers

#MVPCC!

D-backs star rookie Corbin Carroll spoke to FOX Sports' Tom Verducci before his World Series debut.

'Get the job done' – Corbin Carroll talks World Series goals and Diamondbacks' strengths with Tom Verducci

The D-backs bunch!

Meet the unlikely crew that brought the World Series back to Arizona, while the "MLB on FOX" panel discusses what is most impressive to them about the D-backs.

'All they do is win' - Derek Jeter and the 'MLB on FOX' crew break down the most impressive thing about the Diamondbacks

Aces wild!

Zac Gallen and Nathan Eovaldi headline what could be an epic pitching duel in Game 1, while John Smoltz gave his take on the matchup on "Flippin' Bats" and the "MLB on FOX" crew broke down what makes the two right-handers special.

Will Nathan Eovaldi continue dominance? Can Zac Gallen bounce back? | MLB on FOX

Can Corey Seager win another World Series?

The 2020 World Series MVP with the Los Angeles Dodgers has a chance to add another ring and spoke to Ken Rosenthal about it.

'It's really special' – Corey Seager on his transition to the Rangers and third World Series appearance

Predictions time!

Derek Jeter, David Ortiz and Alex Rodriguez picked their 2023 World Series champion while Ben Verlander and Alex Curry made their Game 1 predictions.

Starting lineups and national anthem!

Watch the D-backs and Rangers be introduced in the World Series for the first time, including the home team walking out — of course — to Creed, before H.E.R. sang the national anthem!

2023 World Series: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Texas Rangers lineup ceremony

World Series: H.E.R. sings a beautiful rendition of the 'National Anthem'

Presidential pitch

Former U.S. President and Rangers owner George W. Bush threw out the ceremonial first pitch after a quick catch-up with FOX Sports' own Derek Jeter.

President George W. Bush throws out first pitch at 2023 World Series

