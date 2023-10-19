Major League Baseball 2023 MLB Playoffs live updates: Astros lead Rangers 3-0 in Game 4; Diamondbacks walk off vs Phillies Updated Oct. 19, 2023 8:26 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2023 MLB playoffs continue Thursday with Championship Series action in both leagues! Tonight's games will feature two teams seeking to take a commanding series lead, with two others looking to battle back from a series deficit.

The action began with Game 3 of the NLCS between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Arizona Diamondbacks. After dropping two road games to the Phillies, the Diamondbacks got a great start from rookie pitcher Brandon Pfaadt, who threw 5.2 scoreless innings. The Phillies' Ranger Suárez was also sensational, going 5.1 innings without surrendering a run.

The score was 1-1 in the ninth when Arizona second baseman Ketel Marte hit a walk-off single, driving in the winning run. Arizonan has narrowed Philadelphia's series lead to 2-1.

In the nightcap, Game 4 of the ALCS will feature another installment of the Lone Star State rivalry between the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros. After stealing Game 3 on the road, the Astros look to even the series 2-2 with José Urquidy on the mound. For the Rangers, Andrew Heany will get the start, as he seeks to give his team a commanding 3-1 series lead in their pursuit of the Fall Classic.

We've got you covered with all the action, from top plays to the best moments from the "MLB on FOX" crew.

Check out the latest updates below!

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers (8:03 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app)

Astros jump to early lead!

Alex Bregman gave the Astros an early 2-0 lead with a bases-clearing triple to the right-center field gap.

Álvarez stays hot!

Yordan Álvarez stays hot with a hard-hit single up the middle to score Bregman and extend the Astros early lead 3-0.

Heaney exits in the first

After surrendering three runs to the Astros in the first, Heaney is taken out of the game by manager Bruce Bochy.

Pregame

Ready for ALCS action!

Philadelphia Phillies 1, 2 Arizona Diamondbacks

Dealing!

Pfaadt punched out Kyle Schwarber to collect his sixth strikeout of the day, while also leaving a Phillie runner stranded at second base in the third inning. Pfaadt became the second Diamondback pitcher in franchise history to record six or more strikeouts through the first three innings of a postseason start.

Stellar starts

The game was still tied 0-0 after six innings thanks to great performances from both teams' starting pitchers.

Phillies strike first!

Bryce Harper scored on a wild pitch with a head-first slide, as the Phillies finally broke through for the first run of the game in the seventh inning.

All tied up!

The Diamondbacks immediately responded with a run of their own, as Lourdes Gurriel Jr. laced an RBI double down the left-field line in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game 1-1.

Diamondbacks walk it off!

Ketel Marte smacked a walk-off single to center field to give the Diamondbacks their first win of the series!

Pregame

