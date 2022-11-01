Major League Baseball
2022 World Series: Harper, Schwarber lead Phillies to Game 3 win
The Philadelphia Phillies gave their home crowd plenty to cheer about on Tuesday night.

Philadelphia's Ranger Suarez pitched five shutout innings, while Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber each homered and added two RBIs in an impressive 7-0 victory over the Houston Astros in Game 3  of the 2022 World Series.

Here are the top plays from Game 3!

Phillies 7, Astros 0

Nick not stopping

After making a pivotal diving grab to help the Phillies win Game 1, Nick Castellanos opened Game 3 by making a sliding catch to prevent Jose Altuve from a base hit. 

Bryce says bye-bye baseball

Bryce Harper opened up the scoring in Game 3 by taking Lance McCullers yard for a two-run home run. It's Harpers first World Series home run in his illustrious career. 

Bohm bomb

Alec Bohm took the first pitch he saw from McCullers and drove it out of the park to extend the Phillies' lead to 3-0 in the second. It's Bohm's first postseason home run and the 1,000th home run in World Series history. 

Marsh mashin'

Brandon Marsh crushed a deep fly ball to right that barely escaped the field to give the Phillies an early a 4-0 lead.

Schwarber says see ya!

Kyle Schwarber watched this ball fly out of the park to center field, giving the Phillies a 6-0 lead in the fifth. 

Hoskins sends McCullers home

Rhys Hoskins got in on the action, too. He hit a solo shot right after Schwarber, giving the Phillies their fifth home run of the night to chase McCullers out of the game as Philadelphia held a 7-0 lead in the fifth. 

Wrong side of history

The five home runs McCullers gave up in Game 3 were the most ever given up by a pitcher in a World Series game.

Brogdon has them bouncing

Phillies fans were rocking at Citizens Bank Park after reliever Connor Brogdon struck out Kyle Tucker to end the top of the sixth inning. 

