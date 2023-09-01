College Football
BYU v Utah
College Football

Washington vs. Boise State Prediction, Odds, Picks

Updated Sep. 1, 2023 2:48 p.m. ET

The Boise State Broncos (0-0) will attempt to prove oddsmakers wrong when they visit No. 10 Washington Huskies (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, as a heavy 14-point underdog. 

The Huskies scored 39.7 points per game (seventh in college football) and conceded 25.8 (58th) last year, going 11-2 and winning the Alamo Bowl. The Broncos went 10-4 last year and won the Frisco Bowl. They scored 29.5 points per game (57th) and conceded 19.5 (15th).

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Boise State-Washington game, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick:

Washington vs. Boise State Game Information & Odds

  • When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Location: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington
  • TV: ABC
  • Live boxscore on FOX Sports
Washington vs Boise State Betting Information updated as of September 1, 2023, 8:46 AM ET.
Favorite Spread (Odds) Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Moneyline Under Moneyline
Washington -14 (-110) -606 +436 58.5 -110 -110

Washington vs. Boise State Prediction

  • Pick ATS: Boise State (+14)  
  • Pick OU: Under (58.5) 
  • Prediction: Washington 35, Boise State 23

Pick Via FOX Sports Wagering Expert Chris "The Bear" Fallica

I don’t like this matchup at all for Boise State. I don't normally like hopping on one of the buzz teams to start the season, but UW should be able to control the line of scrimmage, especially when its defense is on the field to slow down the Boise running game. I’m not sure Taylen Green and the group of wideouts really concern Washington, either. 

I also get the sense this game is a big deal for UW, given Boise’s relevance in the region and its reputation for pulling upsets in the past. But this team isn't capable of pulling a Pac-12 stunner, as it lost by 17 last year at Oregon State in a game in which it allowed close to 500 yards and turned it over five times. 

Look for the Huskies to put up a big number here. Lay the points.

PICK: Washington (-14) to win by more than 14 points

Washington vs. Boise State Betting Insights

  • Based on the spread and over/under, the implied score for the tilt is Huskies 36, Broncos 22.
  • The Huskies have an 85.8% chance to claim victory in this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Broncos have an 18.7% implied probability.
  • Washington compiled an 8-5-0 record against the spread last season.
  • Boise State won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing eight times.

Washington vs. Boise State: 2022 Stats Comparison

  Washington Boise State
Off. Points per Game (Rank) 39.7 (9) 29.5 (43)
Def. Points per Game (Rank) 25.8 (69) 19.5 (27)
Turnovers Allowed (Rank) 11 (10) 16 (41)
Turnovers Forced (Rank) 12 (115) 19 (51)

Washington 2022 Key Players

Name Position Stats
Michael Penix Jr. QB 4,641 YDS (65.3%) / 31 TD / 8 INT
92 RUSH YDS / 4 RUSH TD / 7.1 RUSH YPG
Wayne Taulapapa RB 887 YDS / 11 TD / 68.2 YPG / 6.3 YPC
24 REC / 225 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 17.3 REC YPG
Jalen McMillan WR 79 REC / 1,098 YDS / 9 TD / 84.5 YPG
Rome Odunze WR 75 REC / 1,145 YDS / 7 TD / 88.1 YPG
Jeremiah Martin DE 31 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 8.5 SACK
Bralen Trice DE 29 TKL / 9.0 TFL / 10.0 SACK
Alphonzo Tuputala LB 53 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK
Alex Cook S 58 TKL / 2.0 TFL

Boise State 2022 Key Players

Name Position Stats
Taylen Green QB 2,023 YDS (61.0%) / 14 TD / 6 INT
581 RUSH YDS / 10 RUSH TD / 41.5 RUSH YPG
George Holani RB 1,157 YDS / 10 TD / 82.6 YPG / 5.2 YPC
24 REC / 151 REC YDS / 3 REC TD / 10.8 REC YPG
Ashton Jeanty RB 826 YDS / 7 TD / 59.0 YPG / 5.3 YPC
14 REC / 155 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 11.1 REC YPG
LaTrell Caples WR 51 REC / 550 YDS / 4 TD / 39.3 YPG
DJ Schramm N/A 82 TKL / 8.0 TFL / 0.5 SACK
Ezekiel Noa N/A 43 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 4.5 SACK / 2 INT
JL Skinner S 42 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 4 INT / 6 PD
Rodney Robinson S 33 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 3 INT / 4 PD
