Washington vs. Boise State Prediction, Odds, Picks
The Boise State Broncos (0-0) will attempt to prove oddsmakers wrong when they visit No. 10 Washington Huskies (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, as a heavy 14-point underdog.
The Huskies scored 39.7 points per game (seventh in college football) and conceded 25.8 (58th) last year, going 11-2 and winning the Alamo Bowl. The Broncos went 10-4 last year and won the Frisco Bowl. They scored 29.5 points per game (57th) and conceded 19.5 (15th).
Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Boise State-Washington game, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick:
Washington vs. Boise State Game Information & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Location: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington
- TV: ABC
- Live boxscore on FOX Sports
|Favorite
|Spread (Odds)
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Moneyline
|Under Moneyline
|Washington
|-14 (-110)
|-606
|+436
|58.5
|-110
|-110
Washington vs. Boise State Prediction
- Pick ATS: Boise State (+14)
- Pick OU: Under (58.5)
- Prediction: Washington 35, Boise State 23
Pick Via FOX Sports Wagering Expert Chris "The Bear" Fallica
I don’t like this matchup at all for Boise State. I don't normally like hopping on one of the buzz teams to start the season, but UW should be able to control the line of scrimmage, especially when its defense is on the field to slow down the Boise running game. I’m not sure Taylen Green and the group of wideouts really concern Washington, either.
I also get the sense this game is a big deal for UW, given Boise’s relevance in the region and its reputation for pulling upsets in the past. But this team isn't capable of pulling a Pac-12 stunner, as it lost by 17 last year at Oregon State in a game in which it allowed close to 500 yards and turned it over five times.
Look for the Huskies to put up a big number here. Lay the points.
PICK: Washington (-14) to win by more than 14 points
Washington vs. Boise State Betting Insights
- Based on the spread and over/under, the implied score for the tilt is Huskies 36, Broncos 22.
- The Huskies have an 85.8% chance to claim victory in this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Broncos have an 18.7% implied probability.
- Washington compiled an 8-5-0 record against the spread last season.
- Boise State won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing eight times.
Washington vs. Boise State: 2022 Stats Comparison
|Washington
|Boise State
|Off. Points per Game (Rank)
|39.7 (9)
|29.5 (43)
|Def. Points per Game (Rank)
|25.8 (69)
|19.5 (27)
|Turnovers Allowed (Rank)
|11 (10)
|16 (41)
|Turnovers Forced (Rank)
|12 (115)
|19 (51)
Washington 2022 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|4,641 YDS (65.3%) / 31 TD / 8 INT
92 RUSH YDS / 4 RUSH TD / 7.1 RUSH YPG
|Wayne Taulapapa
|RB
|887 YDS / 11 TD / 68.2 YPG / 6.3 YPC
24 REC / 225 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 17.3 REC YPG
|Jalen McMillan
|WR
|79 REC / 1,098 YDS / 9 TD / 84.5 YPG
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|75 REC / 1,145 YDS / 7 TD / 88.1 YPG
|Jeremiah Martin
|DE
|31 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 8.5 SACK
|Bralen Trice
|DE
|29 TKL / 9.0 TFL / 10.0 SACK
|Alphonzo Tuputala
|LB
|53 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK
|Alex Cook
|S
|58 TKL / 2.0 TFL
Boise State 2022 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Taylen Green
|QB
|2,023 YDS (61.0%) / 14 TD / 6 INT
581 RUSH YDS / 10 RUSH TD / 41.5 RUSH YPG
|George Holani
|RB
|1,157 YDS / 10 TD / 82.6 YPG / 5.2 YPC
24 REC / 151 REC YDS / 3 REC TD / 10.8 REC YPG
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|826 YDS / 7 TD / 59.0 YPG / 5.3 YPC
14 REC / 155 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 11.1 REC YPG
|LaTrell Caples
|WR
|51 REC / 550 YDS / 4 TD / 39.3 YPG
|DJ Schramm
|N/A
|82 TKL / 8.0 TFL / 0.5 SACK
|Ezekiel Noa
|N/A
|43 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 4.5 SACK / 2 INT
|JL Skinner
|S
|42 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 4 INT / 6 PD
|Rodney Robinson
|S
|33 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 3 INT / 4 PD
-
College football Week 1 highlights: Minnesota stuns Nebraska on last-second FG
Colorado-TCU, Texas-Rice, more: College football Week 1 by the numbers
Minnesota vs. Nebraska Prediction, Odds, Picks
-
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's 2023 College Football Week 1 'Bear Bytes'
2023 College Football Week 1 predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
Bettors all in on Deion Sanders, Buffaloes vs. TCU; Week 1 betting nuggets
-
Colorado vs. TCU, Texas vs. Rice, more we're watching in Week 1
TCU vs. Colorado Prediction, Odds, Picks
2023 College football predictions: Projected standings of every Power 5 conference
-
College football Week 1 highlights: Minnesota stuns Nebraska on last-second FG
Colorado-TCU, Texas-Rice, more: College football Week 1 by the numbers
Minnesota vs. Nebraska Prediction, Odds, Picks
-
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's 2023 College Football Week 1 'Bear Bytes'
2023 College Football Week 1 predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
Bettors all in on Deion Sanders, Buffaloes vs. TCU; Week 1 betting nuggets
-
Colorado vs. TCU, Texas vs. Rice, more we're watching in Week 1
TCU vs. Colorado Prediction, Odds, Picks
2023 College football predictions: Projected standings of every Power 5 conference