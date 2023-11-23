College Football NFL Draft: Ranking the 26 best prospects in The Game Published Nov. 23, 2023 6:30 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The passionate fan bases at Ohio State and Michigan might be the only people more excited than NFL scouts for Saturday's continuation of the rivalry known simply as The Game.

With all due respect to the 118 previous versions of this clash, it is hard to imagine one with more on the line. Besides the obvious bragging rights and playoff implications, Saturday's game boasts exactly the type of one-on-one matchups that scouts wait all year long to evaluate.

HOW TO WATCH ‘BIG NOON KICKOFF' THIS SATURDAY

A handful of Buckeyes and Wolverines appear destined to be first-round draft selections — whether this spring or the next.

But rather than focus on "just" the big names, this article pledges to list every future draft pick playing in Ann Arbor on Saturday, with a double-digit number of prospects currently expected to come off the board by the conclusion of Day 2, and 26 likely draftees listed overall.

Let's break them down.

FIRST ROUND

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State, 6-3, 205, JR

It is difficult to discuss Harrison, Jr. and not delve into hyperbole, but if the Heisman Trophy and the NFL Draft were only about recognizing the best player in college football, Harrison would be at the top of the list for both.

To be clear, there are plenty of receivers in college football, both today and recently, who are bigger or faster than this year's shoo-in for the Biletnikoff Award. What makes Harrison so special is how well he combines his size and speed with remarkable body control, route-running savvy, and soft, sure hands. Typically, taller receivers stay on the outside, using their speed to blaze past cornerbacks on verticals, or using their size to bully them on jump-balls. Harrison has the shiftiness of a much smaller man, incorporating the razor-sharp route-running that helped his father earn a bust in Canton.

Harrison is the best player in the country, but he'll have to prove it yet again on Saturday. Michigan has allowed just five touchdown receptions through 11 games this season, the lowest in the FBS.

J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan, 6-3, 205, JR

While Harrison is the best player in this game (and the entire country), McCarthy might be the most important. He became an instant legend by guiding the Wolverines to a 45-23 victory at Ohio State a year ago, tying his then-career high with four total touchdowns, including three through the air.

A true junior with the blend of physical and leadership traits NFL teams crave at quarterback, McCarthy is one of the real wild-cards of the 2024 NFL draft. While it has been generally presumed that fellow underclassmen Caleb Williams (USC) and Drake Maye (North Carolina) will be the first quarterbacks selected in next spring's draft — assuming they make themselves eligible — McCarthy has plenty of fans in the NFL scouting community. At minimum, he's a strong favorite to be the third QB off the board and a top-10 candidate.

Though it has not resulted in as flashy of statistics (his 18 passing touchdowns this season tie him for 15th in the FBS), from an NFL perspective, Michigan's use of a pro-style attack gives McCarthy an advantage over many highly touted and more productive senior quarterbacks, such as Washington's Michael Penix Jr., Oregon's Bo Nix or LSU's Jayden Daniels. McCarthy has a wiry build with a strong arm, accuracy to all levels of the field and both mobility and pocket awareness. Whether it be this spring or next, McCarthy has the look of a future first-round pick, something Michigan has not produced at quarterback since Jim Harbaugh himsel, was selected by the Chicago Bears 36 years ago.

Joel Klatt breaks down J.J. McCarthy's success

JT Tuimoloau, Edge, Ohio State, 6-4, 270, JR

Like the aforementioned quarterback he'll be chasing in this game, Tuimoloau lacks the flashy statistics most associate with a first-round NFL Draft pick. The former five-star recruit has just four sacks so far this season and only 11 total over his college career, a span of 34 games. But while Tuimoloau still has some work to do in refining his pass-rush technique, he is already quite disruptive, showing off a pro-ready power and a knack for producing big plays at critical moments.

As the most celebrated prep defender the Buckeyes have ever signed, Tuimoloau was incorrectly characterized as the next Bosa (Nick or Joey) or Chase Young, a nod to the top three overall selections who preceded him in Columbus. In reality, his bull-in-a-china-shop style is more similar to the early play of another former Buckeye — longtime Pittsburgh Steelers star Cameron Heyward — a three-time first team All-Pro (and six-time Pro Bowler), who was selected 31st overall 12 years ago.

Like Heyward, Tuimoloau isn't especially agile, but he bulldozes like he's on a construction site, consistently collapsing the pocket from the outside in and destroying opposing running attacks. He and the rest of the Ohio State defense will be the biggest challenge of the season for a Michigan offense that has rushed for 31 touchdowns so far, tied with Air Force for second-most in the country (UNLV has 33).

What Ohio State must fix to beat Michigan

Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan, 6-3, 304, SR

The Buckeyes boast their prodigious son in Harrison, but the Wolverines have one of their own in Jenkins, who is nearly the spitting image of the 10-year NFL veteran father of the same name.

The Jenkins don't just look alike; their games are quite similar, with Michigan's star boasting a comparable combination of size, power and ferocity to the one that helped his father earn four All-Pro nods over his distinguished career with the Carolina Panthers and New York Jets.

Like Tuimoloau, stat-box scouts won't fully appreciate Jenkins. A nagging ankle injury has contributed to decreased production this season — 24 tackles, including 3.5 for loss, and just 1.5 sacks through 11 games, after racking 54 stops a year ago. Even while hampered, however, Jenkins shows good initial quickness and balance for a big man. It is his core power and take-on strength and length to efficiently shed blockers, however, that should have him ultimately earn a higher NFL draft selection than his father, the 44th overall pick back in 2001. Don't let his relative lack of national attention fool you. Jenkins is as effective two-gapping as any senior defensive lineman in the country.

Michigan's Top 10 plays of the 2023 season

DAY TWO

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State, 6-1, 206, JR

With all due respect to Alabama and LSU, Ohio State has emerged in recent years as the NFL's one-stop shop for playmaking wide receivers. Egbuka proved to be one of the nation's best a year ago as a true sophomore, with his 1,151 receiving yards ranking fifth all-time for Ohio State, and he caught 10 touchdowns. He missed three games this year with a leg contusion, but when healthy, Egbuka looks like a potential first-round pick and NFL star, demonstrating rare explosiveness out of his stance to get cornerbacks on their heels, as well as impressive strength and toughness to create after the catch.

Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan, 6-0, 192, SR

Jumping from four touchdown receptions a year ago to 10 (second in the Big Ten behind only Harrison) has made Wilson one of the country's biggest breakout stars this season, but it isn't his size that has scouts intrigued, it is his straight-line speed. The Hawaii native has documented 4.3 speed, and he's proven far more than just a vertical threat this season, showing strong hands and greater grit than his slim size suggests, to win on contested throws.

Michigan's J.J. McCarthy connects with Roman Wilson for a TD

Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State, 6-3, 320, JR

Much of the preseason hype for Ohio State's defense focused on Tuimoloau and the rest of their edge rushers, but it has been Williams who has emerged as the Buckeyes' best and most consistent defensive lineman. So far in 2023, Williams has already eclipsed the 37 combined tackles and nine tackles for loss he posted during his first two seasons in Columbus — campaigns that saw him earn Honorable Mention All-Big Ten accolades each season. Williams is shockingly quick and nimble for such a large man, showing not only the power to hold up at the point of attack but slipperiness to split gaps and pressure quarterbacks. Just as impressive as his nine sacks to this point in his career as his nine career passes deflected.

Junior Colson, LB, Michigan, 6-2, 247, JR

With three of the top prospects playing in this game Saturday lining up at wide receiver, some longtime Big Ten enthusiasts might be wondering if the Pac-12 exodus — a notoriously pass-happy conference — has actually begun a year early. No need to worry, Big Ten faithful. Colson is the traditional hard-hitting, glass-eating middle linebacker of yesteryear, and unlike many of the other highly touted ‘backers of this year's class, he also possesses sideline-to-sideline speed and the ability to impact the quarterback as a rusher and in coverage. Colson led the Wolverines with 101 tackles a year ago, including six tackles for loss and two sacks. He's well on his way towards topping the team in stops this year, and he might be playing with a bit of a chip on his shoulder, as Colson was a notable omission from the 12 linebackers named semifinalists for this year's Butkus Award.

Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State, 6-0, 190, JR

The first Ohio State defender to start his true freshman season opener since legendary Buckeyes' linebacker Andy Katzenmoyer back in 1996, Burke's awareness, active hands and downhill closing speed have made him one of the nation's better cornerback prospects. Scouts wish he turned more of his 26 career PBUs into interceptions (he only has two) and his aggression can lead to some missed tackles. But Burke is as battle-tested as it gets, with 34 career starts and daily practice against a receiving corps that not only includes Ohio State's current star wideouts, but former first-rounders Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, as well as Jameson Williams, who began his college career with the Buckeyes prior to transferring to Alabama.

Ohio State's Top 10 plays of the 2023 season

Donovan Jackson, OG, Ohio State, 6-4, 320, JR

At least one Buckeyes blocker has been selected in the top 75 the past four years and in eight of the past 10 drafts. The burly and shockingly quick Jackson is Ohio State's top candidate for that honor this year, having earned second team All-Big Ten honors from conference coaches last season as a true sophomore. The left guard is likely to earn at least that acknowledgment this season with zero sacks allowed, according to Pro Football Focus. To be clear, Jackson is not yet the sum of his parts, playing too high and negating his own strength, but the former five-star recruit's traits suggest he's a future NFL starter.

MIDDLE ROUNDS

Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State, 6-4, 251, SR

A former edge rusher who still plays with a defensive mentality, Stover's size, agility and surprisingly sticky hands make him one of his class's top tight-end prospects. Grade: third round.

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State, 5-10, 212, JR

A lack of flashy traits likely destines Henderson to the middle rounds, but his vision, balance through contact and stutter-step quickness translate well to the pro game. Grade: third/fourth round.

Jaylen Harrell, Edge, Michigan, 6-4, 242, SR

An explosive initial burst and great lateral agility (including a terrific spin move) has Harrell leading the Wolverines in sacks (5.5) and projecting as even more productive in the pass-happy pros. Grade: third round.

Tommy Eichenberg, ILB, Ohio State, 6-2, 239, rSR

A throwback with NFL bloodlines, Eichenberg is a classic downhill run defender with excellent instincts and physicality. Grade: third/fourth round.

Jack Sawyer, DE, Ohio State, 6-4, 265, JR

While perhaps lacking the elite twitch as a pass rusher (2.5 sacks this season), Sawyer has the bulk and explosive power to rank as one of the country's better perimeter run defenders. Grade: third/fourth round.

Blake Corum, RB, Michigan, 5-08, 213, SR

Corum leads the FBS with 20 rushing touchdowns this season, showing vision, burst, balance and leg drive. He is more pesky than burly in blitz pick-up, however, and will need to show a better feel as a receiver to project as an NFL workhorse. Grade: third/fourth round.

'I want to be remembered' – Blake Corum on his legacy at Michigan

LATER ROUNDS

Zak Zinter, RG, Michigan, 6-5, 322, SR. Grade: fourth round.

Josh Proctor, FS, Ohio State, 6-2, 205, SR. Grade: fourth/fifth round.

Trevor Keegan, OG, Michigan, 6-5, 320, SR. Grade: fourth/fifth round.

Josh Wallace, CB, Michigan, 6-0, 190, SR. Grade: fifth round.

Kyle McCord, QB, Ohio State, 6-3, 215, JR. Grade: fifth round.

AJ Barner, TE, Michigan, 6-5, 252, SR. Grade: fifth round.

Braiden McGregor, DE, Michigan, 6-5, 267, SR. Grade: fifth round.

Drake Nugent, C, Michigan, 6-1, 301, SR. Grade: sixth round.

Karsen Barnhart, OT, Michigan, 6-4, 316, SR. Grade: sixth round.

Michael Barrett, ILB, Michigan, 5-11, 239, SR. Grade: seventh round.

Rob Rang is an NFL Draft analyst for FOX Sports. He has been covering the NFL Draft for more than 20 years, with work at FOX, Sports Illustrated, CBSSports.com, USA Today, Yahoo, NFL.com and NFLDraftScout.com, among others. He also works as a scout with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League. Follow him on Twitter @RobRang.

