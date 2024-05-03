Pats rookie Javon Baker: 'There aren't 10 receivers in America better than me'
Former UCF wide receiver Javon Baker slipped to Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft, ultimately being selected by the New England Patriots with the No. 110 pick. The Patriots may have themselves a steal in Baker — at least in the receiver's mind.
Baker, who was the 18th wide receiver taken in the draft, emphatically disputed the notion that there are 10 receivers in the country better than him in a video posted on social media Thursday.
Baker is coming off a breakout 2023 campaign for the Knights, reeling in 52 receptions for 1,139 yards (21.9 yards per reception) and seven touchdowns. He spent the past two seasons at UCF (2022-23) after spending the first two of his collegiate career at Alabama (2020-21).
Baker and fellow receiver Ja'Lynn Polk, who the Patriots selected with the No. 37 pick out of Washington, have the chance to uplift a New England offense that was one of the worst in the sport last season, as it averaged just 180.5 passing yards (28th in the NFL), 276.2 total yards (30th) and 13.9 points (tied for 31st) per game. Rookie wide receiver Demario Douglas led the Patriots with 561 receiving yards, while outgoing running back Ezekiel Elliott led the team with 51 receptions.
Could Detroit Lions wide receiver and two-time Pro Bowler Amon-Ra St. Brown be a model for Baker?
St. Brown was the 17th wide receiver selected in the 2021 NFL Draft and is on record for keeping the names of every receiver taken ahead of him in the aforementioned draft.
Baker will catch passes from either veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett or New England's third overall pick this year, Drake Maye. The Patriots are coming off a 4-13 season and are now led by new head coach Jerod Mayo.
