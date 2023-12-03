College Football Did CFP committee get Alabama over Florida State right? FOX Sports experts weigh in Published Dec. 3, 2023 2:57 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Sunday will live in infamy in Tallahassee, Florida, as the College Football Playoff committee left undefeated ACC champion Florida State out of the four-team field in favor of the other four Power Five conference champions, most notably one-loss SEC champion Alabama.

Michigan, Washington and Texas were the first three teams slotted in by the committee, respectively.

While Alabama has steadily improved throughout the season after a rough start, with just one loss to fellow playoff team Texas in Week 2, Florida State consistently looked like one of the best teams in the country until star quarterback Jordan Travis went down with a major leg injury on Nov. 18. The Seminoles still finished the season without a loss, making them the first-ever undefeated Power Five conference champion left out in the history of the playoff.

However, the Crimson Tide did upset then-No. 1 ranked Georgia, the two-time defending national champion, in the SEC title game.

There was plenty of discussion — and palpable backlash from Florida State circles — in the wake of the selection announcement, including different takes from FOX Sports' own crew of experts.

Additionally, FOX national college football analyst R.J. Young provided live reaction on a special edition of "The No. 1 CFB Show" that you can see here.

Check out what FOX Sports experts had to say about the committee rankings below!

