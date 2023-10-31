College Football CFP Rankings 2023: RJ Young will react live to Top 25 reveal Published Oct. 31, 2023 10:12 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee will reveal its first set of rankings tonight at 7 p.m. ET, setting in motion a five-week chase to Dec. 3's Selection Sunday.

The initial rankings will not only give a glimpse at which teams the committee values most but will also give each contender an idea of what it must accomplish the rest of the way. And I'll be here immediately after the rankings reveal to offer live reaction with a special edition of "The Number One College Football Show"

To set you up for the reveal, here are my predictions for how the initial top four will turn out, plus some brief thoughts on a few teams that I think will find themselves sitting on the fringe.

Now, let's take a look at the résumés of some of the top contenders.

Georgia (8-0)

AP rank: No. 1

The Bulldogs have not only gone 41-1 since their last loss to Florida in 2020, but they've won 25 straight. Their latest is their most impressive, with a ranked Missouri squad on the calendar this Saturday. An undefeated UGA in the SEC title game feels like a lock for the CFP, even if it were to lose that title game — especially if that loss is close, and come against Alabama .

My CFP prediction: No. 1

Michigan (8-0)

AP rank: No. 2

With Michigan embroiled in a sign-stealing investigation, many observers are keeping it simple and saying that the reason the Wolverines won The Game these last two years is that they knew what plays were coming. But it's not so simple. Just because you know what's coming doesn't mean you can stop it. Now that it appears your coaching staff enabled cheating — ignorantly or not — all players can do is what they have for the last two years: Win. And leave no doubt in the month of November.

My CFP prediction: No. 4

Ohio State (8-0)

AP rank: No. 3

The Buckeyes are a force at full load, and they showed that at Notre Dame , against Penn State without the presence of TreVeyon Henderson or Emeka Egbuka , and on Saturday at Wisconsin . They possess the man who ought to be a Heisman finalist and Biletnikoff Award winner. His name is Marvin Harrison Jr. , and he had six catches for 123 yards with two TDs in a 24-10 win against the Badgers. Another Ohio State home run hitter, running back TreVeyon Henderson , did just that with 24 rushes for 162 yards (207 total) and a TD.

But Ohio State's real strength is on defense, where it hasn't allowed more than 17 points to an opponent all year and have held six opponents to 12 or fewer — including Penn State.

My CFP prediction: No. 2

Florida State (8-0)

AP rank: No. 4

FSU has ranked wins against LSU and Duke, but trailed both of those teams in the second half and needed overtime to beat the worst Clemson team we've seen in more than a decade. If Oregon had beaten Washington, the Ducks would be in the top four. That's the Seminoles' spot … for now.

My CFP prediction: No. 3

Among those on the outside looking in: No. 5 Washington, No. 6 Oregon, No. 7 Texas, No. 8 Alabama, No. 9 Penn State, No. 10 Oklahoma.

College Football Rankings schedule for 2023

Today at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Nov. 7: 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Nov. 14: 9 p.m. ET (time approximate)

Tuesday, Nov. 21: 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Nov. 28: 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 3: Noon ET (Selection Sunday)

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the podcast " The Number One College Football Show. " Follow him on Twitter at @RJ_Young and subscribe to "The RJ Young Show" on YouTube .

