College Football Despite Oregon loss, bettors still backing Deion Sanders, Colorado vs. USC Published Sep. 28, 2023 2:09 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

It's apparently going to take more than a 36-point blowout loss to get bettors off Colorado in the college football Week 5 odds market.

In fact, even two weeks of bookmakers bashing Buffaloes backers isn't yet taking the shine off Coach Prime.

RELATED: What spells success for Colorado, Deion Sanders?

BetMGM senior trader Cameron Drucker and college football betting expert Paul Stone help us dive into No. 8 USC vs. Colorado, a game that just so happens to be FOX Sports' Big Noon Kickoff on Saturday (noon ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bucks Don't Stop Here

Some bookmakers reported at least a slowing of action on Colorado so far this week. But the Buffs' 42-6 loss at Oregon is by no means proving to be an abandon-ship moment.

And at BetMGM, early moneyline action — betting on which team simply wins the game — is again heavy to big underdog Colorado. The Buffaloes opened +1100 to upset USC, meaning a $10 bet would win $110, for a $120 total payout. As of Thursday night, Colorado has shortened to +800.

"Once again, the public is backing Colorado on the moneyline and the spread," Drucker said. "Not a ton of sharp money here, but once again, we will be rooting against the Buffs."

On that point spread, BetMGM opened Southern Cal a hefty -27.5 on Sunday morning. A few hours later, the line was already down significantly to USC -23.5, and it's been at -21.5 since Monday.

While Drucker noted there's not much sharp money at BetMGM, other operators — including Caesars Sports — said respected play on Colorado is what drove this line down closer to three touchdowns.

Taking the Team Total

Stone wanted nothing to do with Colorado as a 21-point underdog last week at Oregon. Similarly, he has no opinion — read: he's not wagering — on either side this week. But he intends to get involved with USC's team total — the total points that the Trojans score Saturday.

As of Wednesday night, team totals aren't on the college football Week 5 oddsboard. Stone expects USC's total to open around 49, and he'll be ready to fire when it does.

"Southern Cal averages 55 points and 569 yards a game, and Colorado ranks 100th or worse in three key defensive categories: scoring defense, total defense and yards per play allowed," Stone said. "I don't see Lincoln Riley taking his foot off the gas against Coach Prime and the Buffaloes. I see the Trojans scoring at least 50 in this one."

So, mark Stone down for the Over on USC's team total.

Can Coach Prime, Colorado pull off the upset against USC? FOX Sports’ RJ Young previews the huge game between the Colorado Buffaloes and the USC Trojans.

Heisman Hype on Hold

After opening +12500 (125/1) in BetMGM's Heisman Trophy odds, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders — son of Coach Deion Sanders — moved all the way up to the +1800 co-sixth choice. He was definitely in the mix.

But much like how the Buffs' national championship odds got blown up by Oregon, so too did Sanders' Heisman odds. Sanders is now +8000 at BetMGM, the co-20th choice. His opponent this week, USC QB and reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams, is the +350 co-favorite with Washington QB Michael Penix Jr.

As for Colorado's championship odds, BetMGM opened the Buffs +30000 (300/1) and was at +8000 prior to the Oregon game. Literally by halftime of that rout, BetMGM moved Colorado all the way back out to +25000 (250/1).

And the Buffs are now double that, sitting at +50,000 (500/1) in the College Football Playoff odds market.

Patrick Everson is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and senior reporter for VegasInsider.com. He is a distinguished journalist in the national sports betting space. He's based in Las Vegas, where he enjoys golfing in 110-degree heat. Follow him on Twitter: @PatrickE_Vegas

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

&amp;nbsp;

share