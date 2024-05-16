College Football Michigan Stadium beginning alcohol sales at football games this season Published May. 16, 2024 5:44 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Alcohol sales will begin this football season at Michigan Stadium, following the lead of in-state rival Michigan State and a trend of booze being made available at college sports venues across the nation.

The Michigan athletic department made the announcement Thursday following successful rollouts of alcohol sales at its hockey and basketball arenas. The university's Board of Regents voted to implement a liquor license at the "Big House" starting with the Aug. 31 opener against Fresno State.

According to a survey by The Associated Press of Power 5 conference schools and Notre Dame, 55 of 69 sold alcohol in the public areas of their stadiums last season. Michigan State, Kentucky and Stanford began alcohol sales at their football stadiums in 2023.

Michigan started alcohol sales at Yost Ice Arena and Crisler Center in February as a trial run for sales at the football stadium. The athletic department said there were no reported issues related to drunken behavior or medical responses.

Fans will be required to show identification while making a purchase, and each sale will be limited to two alcoholic beverages per legal-drinking-age person.

The athletic department said alcohol revenue will be used for operational expenses, and a portion will be directed to the university to help fund campus research projects.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

