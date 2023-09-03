College Football Deion Sanders shouts out Michael Irvin, clarifies 'receipts' comment after Colorado beat TCU Published Sep. 3, 2023 5:11 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Deion Sanders had a pretty good Saturday.

In his first game as Colorado head coach, the Pro Football Hall of Famer led the Buffaloes to a dramatic, massive upset over defending national runner-up TCU, then sparred with some reporters who had previously criticized his team's roster in his postgame press conference.

RJ Young reacts to Deion Sanders, Colorado's upset victory over No. 17 TCU

Sanders' ability to steer a Colorado team that went just 1-11 last season — albeit with a dramatically different roster that Sanders overhauled via the transfer portal — to such a big win on the road against an opponent favored by three touchdowns captured the attention of plenty of big names, including current and former athletes, on social media.

But Sanders himself only responded to a handful of congratulatory messages from around the sports world when he logged back on after the game. The first response he sent was to his close friend, former Dallas Cowboys teammate and fellow Hall of Famer Michael Irvin.

Sanders also clarified a viral postgame exchange he had with a Colorado local sports reporter where he took swipes at those who doubted the ability of his son, Colorado quarterback Shedeur, who threw for a school-record 510 yards and four touchdowns in his own Buffaloes debut.

"I got receipts," Sanders said then.

After the reporter posted that she had never questioned Shedeur's potential herself, Deion Sanders responded and reiterated that he was trying to make a general point, not call her out specifically.

Sanders and the Buffaloes are back on Big Noon Saturday next week as "Coach Prime" makes his home debut against Colorado's longtime rival Nebraska. Coverage begins with Big Noon Kickoff at 10 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

