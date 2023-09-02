College Football
Shedeur Sanders for Heisman? Sports world reacts to Colorado's stunning win
College Football

Shedeur Sanders for Heisman? Sports world reacts to Colorado's stunning win

Published Sep. 2, 2023 5:14 p.m. ET

Ever since he arrived at Colorado at the end of last college football season, Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders told everyone who would listen: "We comin'." 

Now, they're here.

Colorado shocked the football world and had social media aflame as Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter and Dylan Edwards led the Buffaloes to a 45-42 upset win over defending national runner-up TCU. Quarterback Shedeur had a school-record 510 yards and four touchdowns, while his brother, safety Shilo, was the team's leading tackler in their father's victorious Power 5 head coaching debut. 

'God this is good' - Colorado's Deion Sanders speaks after stunning TCU on the road

'God this is good' - Colorado's Deion Sanders speaks after stunning TCU on the road

Meanwhile, Hunter established himself as a two-way superstar with 119 yards on 11 catches on offense, and an eye-popping interception on defense. And true freshman running back Edwards added four touchdowns in his college football debut.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans weighed in from all corners of social media, as past and present NFL stars praised their fellow football legend while famous faces from other sports — including MLB Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson and NBA All-Star Paul George — also gave "Coach Prime" his flowers.

Here are the best reactions from around social media to one of the most momentous debuts in college football history.

Prime Time is here!

`

Colorado turning heads!

Travis Hunter: Heisman contender? College football's answer to Shohei Ohtani?

Could Shedeur be in the Heisman race, too?

Another Gus Johnson classic on FOX!

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes