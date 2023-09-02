College Football Shedeur Sanders for Heisman? Sports world reacts to Colorado's stunning win Published Sep. 2, 2023 5:14 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Ever since he arrived at Colorado at the end of last college football season, Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders told everyone who would listen: "We comin'."

Now, they're here.

Colorado shocked the football world and had social media aflame as Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter and Dylan Edwards led the Buffaloes to a 45-42 upset win over defending national runner-up TCU. Quarterback Shedeur had a school-record 510 yards and four touchdowns, while his brother, safety Shilo, was the team's leading tackler in their father's victorious Power 5 head coaching debut.

'God this is good' - Colorado's Deion Sanders speaks after stunning TCU on the road

Meanwhile, Hunter established himself as a two-way superstar with 119 yards on 11 catches on offense, and an eye-popping interception on defense. And true freshman running back Edwards added four touchdowns in his college football debut.

Fans weighed in from all corners of social media, as past and present NFL stars praised their fellow football legend while famous faces from other sports — including MLB Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson and NBA All-Star Paul George — also gave "Coach Prime" his flowers.

Here are the best reactions from around social media to one of the most momentous debuts in college football history.

Prime Time is here!

Colorado turning heads!

Travis Hunter: Heisman contender? College football's answer to Shohei Ohtani?

Could Shedeur be in the Heisman race, too?

Another Gus Johnson classic on FOX!

