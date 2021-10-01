College football Week 5 'Aloha Bet': Fresno State vs. Hawaii

College Football
1 hour ago

Real college football bettors know the pure joy of wagering on the very last game of the Saturday slate. 

Whether you're trying to scrape back one last win from a not-so-stellar day or cap off a dominant performance in style, there's nothing like that late-night sweat. Usually, it'll be a Hawaii game, of course. Sometimes, it'll be a little Pac-12 After Dark action. No matter the venue, it's a whole lot of fun to throw down a few bucks. 

If that song sings to your soul, you're our people – and we're here for you. Specifically, every week, FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz will offer up his "Aloha Bet" on the closing game of college football Saturday.

This week, we have a Top 25 game on our hands, as the No. 18 Fresno State Bulldogs travel to take on the Rainbow Warriors. Here's what you need to know to place your last bet on Saturday.

No. 18 Fresno State @ Hawaii (11 p.m. ET Saturday, CBSSN)

Point spread: Fresno State -10.5 (Fresno State favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Hawaii covers)
Moneyline: Fresno State -400 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Hawaii +320 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $42 total)
Total scoring over/under: 64.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz: "I'm laying the points with the Bulldogs.

"Fresno has covered four of five games, the lone exception being the hangover last weekend after playing UCLA. Fresno State's offense is humming along right now – 29th in points per drive; quarterback Jake Haener has 15 touchdowns and two interceptions. Hawaii's defense does not get pressure, they can not get off the field on third down and they allow a lot of points.

"On the other side of the ball, Hawaii's offense is not quite what we've seen in the past – bottom third in the country in points per drive. Their quarterback has seven touchdowns to six interceptions. 

"I think Fresno State is able to bottle up this offense and put up a bunch of points. Also, under Todd Graham, Hawaii has only covered five of 13 games. Give me the Bulldogs here. I love it. Have a great weekend."

PICK: Fresno State (-10.5 at FOX Bet) to cover by winning by more than 10.5 points

