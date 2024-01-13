Chargers, Raiders eyeing Michigan's Jim Harbaugh for head coach openings
Hot off of winning this year's national championship, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is rumored to be eyeing new opportunities at the professional level and could possibly be heading to the Chargers or the Raiders next season.
Harbaugh, who has been at the helm in Ann Arbor for the past nine years, is expected to meet with NFL teams as early as next week after he and the Wolverines celebrate their College Football Playoff title win Saturday in a championship parade.
Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce was said to be the internal favorite for the job and has been receiving full support from staff and players, including All-Pro edge rusher Maxx Crosby, who may ask for a trade request if another candidate is granted the job.
After the Raiders fired Josh McDaniels in the middle of the regular season, Pierce took over and went 5-4, helping the team to a second-place finish in the AFC West. Pierce's success catapulted him to the top of interview lists across the league, including with Tennessee, which recently parted ways with coach Mike Vrabel after back-to-back losing seasons.
Pierce may be favored in-house, but the availability of Harbaugh reportedly has the Raiders intrigued.
During the course of his tenure at Michigan, Harbaugh has entertained the idea of moving back to the NFL. Most recently in 2021 with Minnesota and again in 2022 with Denver. However, the university has always been able to thwart those offers and keep him at "The Big House."
It was reported in December 2023 that the Wolverines had a 10-year, $125 million contract extension offer on the table that included a clause preventing Harbaugh from entertaining or accepting an NFL job for the 2024 season, but no decision has been made.
By bringing his alma mater its first national title since 1997, one can only imagine that Harbaugh has garnered plenty of leverage when it comes to negotiating his future — whether that be with Michigan or in the NFL.
