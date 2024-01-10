National Football League Jim Harbaugh next team odds: Chargers, Patriots in play for Michigan coach? Updated Jan. 10, 2024 4:24 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

On Tuesday, DraftKings Sportsbook released odds on potential landing spots for Bill Belichick next season, with the Chargers opening as the favorites (+250).

A day later, the Chargers are once again on the top of the oddsboard, but this time as a potential destination for Jim Harbaugh.

Harbaugh is days removed from guiding Michigan to its first national title since 1997, and now, the conversation turns to whether he will return to his alma mater as head coach or if he will once again take his talents to the NFL sidelines.

Let's see how the betting board lines up.

JIM HARBAUGH'S NEXT DESTINATION ODDS: *

Los Angeles Chargers: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Not the head coach of an NFL team: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Washington Commanders: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Las Vegas Raiders: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Carolina Panthers: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Atlanta Falcons: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Any other NFL team: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

New England Patriots: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

* odds as of 1/10/24

Overall, Harbaugh is 89-25 as the head coach of the Wolverines (2015-present), leading them to three consecutive College Football Playoff appearances, including winning this year's edition of the four-team tournament.

Harbaugh also spent four seasons as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, guiding them to Super Bowl XLVII — where they lost to John Harbaugh's Baltimore Ravens — and two NFC Championship appearances in his first three seasons. The two sides mutually parted ways after the 2014 season, and Harbaugh then took over at Michigan.

And now that he's accomplished the ultimate goal in college, speculation is running rampant that Harbaugh will return to the professional sidelines.

Jay Glazer on Jim Harbaugh's NFL future, Bill Belichick and more

FOX Sports college football writer Bryan Fischer discussed several factors that could go into Harbaugh's decision to return to the Wolverines or venture back to the NFL, and one of those factors is a potential rebuilding phase at Michigan.

"Weighing on Harbaugh, Michigan will almost certainly be entering a significant rebuild going into the 2024 campaign regardless of what star quarterback J.J. McCarthy — 27-1 as a starter — does with his own NFL decision. The bulk of this year's title winners were internally developed and will be either graduating or declaring early.

"Throw in a schedule that features a resurgent Texas fresh off its own CFP appearance, plus conference games against USC , Washington , Oregon , Michigan State, and, of course, Ohio State, and it will be no easy sledding in terms of rebuilding on the fly in 2024."

The National Championship Game took place on Monday, and as of Wednesday, Harbaugh has yet to reveal his plans for next season.

"It's either people want to look at the past or look at the future," Harbaugh said on Tuesday. "Definitely going to just enjoy this. This is one of those moments where it was a great feeling [Monday] night. And as good is the one waking up [Tuesday] morning. This wasn't a dream. That was real. We're national champs."

Is Michigan's Jim Harbaugh coming back to the NFL?

On paper, the Chargers job appears to be the most coveted on the market, considering they have a 25-year-old quarterback who was a Pro Bowler in 2021 in Justin Herbert .

Also on the odds list is Chicago (+2500), where Harbaugh was drafted 26th overall in the 1987 NFL Draft and spent the first seven years of his career. The Bears did give a vote of confidence to their current coach, Matt Eberflus, on Wednesday, but could that change if Harbaugh commits?

The Patriots — who have yet to officially move on from Belichick — checked in at +1800, as many anticipate that they will have a coaching vacancy in the near future.

