National Football League Raiders fire head coach Josh McDaniels, GM Dave Ziegler Updated Nov. 1, 2023 1:32 a.m. ET

The Las Vegas Raiders have fired head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler midway through their second season with the team, Raiders owner Mark Davis announced Tuesday night.

"After much thought about what the Raiders need to move forward, I have decided to part ways with Josh and Dave," Davis said in a statement. "I want to thank them both for their hard work and wish them and their families nothing but the best."

The news comes on the heels of a loss to the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football that dropped the Raiders to 3-5 on the season. They went 9-16 under the McDaniels and Ziegler regime. The duo was hired together following the 2021 season from the New England Patriots, where they had been offensive coordinator and director of player personnel, respectively, alongside head coach/general manager Bill Belichick.

The Raiders are planning to name linebackers coach Antonio Pierce as interim head coach for the remainder of the season, per ESPN. Pierce is in his second year with the Raiders after previously serving as Arizona State's defensive coordinator under then-head coach Herm Edwards. Pierce resigned from that position after the 2021 season amid an NCAA investigation into recruiting violations, in which Pierce was allegedly a central figure.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

