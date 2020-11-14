College Football Breaking Down the 2020 CFP 20 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

What's a Saturday without college football?

As it does on a weekly basis, the Big Noon Kickoff crew took a deep dive into all things collegiate pigskin early Saturday morning.

Check out the highlights from today's edition of the Big Noon Kickoff show:

The CFP calendar

The College Football Playoff occurs at the end of each college football season in the form of a four-team tournament, featuring the top four squads in the nation.

But 2020 is a season like no other, and with several cancelations and postponements of huge regular season games, some are wondering what will happen with this year's playoff.

Bruce Feldman breaks down the latest regarding the CFP schedule:

The CFP moving forward

After Feldman outlined the CFP's options for this season, the crew had a roundtable discussion regarding what changes they would like to see with the Playoff this season and possibly beyond:

Today's updates

Feldman delivers the latest news regarding the Alabama-LSU game and what's next for Ohio State.

Club Heisman

Former Heisman winners Reggie Bush and Matt Leinart welcomed a few new members into the club this weekend:

Urban Dictionary

Decades of coaching will predictably have an effect on a man – and his vocabulary.

Check out how Urban Meyer's word-bank has expanded over the years:

How to be a playoff team

Is the College Football Playoff actually accessible to all teams across the country in the 2020 season?

The crew shares their thoughts:

How to fix a broken team

Coach Meyer has the answers:

