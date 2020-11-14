College Football
College Football

Breaking Down the 2020 CFP

20 mins ago

What's a Saturday without college football?

As it does on a weekly basis, the Big Noon Kickoff crew took a deep dive into all things collegiate pigskin early Saturday morning. 

Check out the highlights from today's edition of the Big Noon Kickoff show: 

The CFP calendar

The College Football Playoff occurs at the end of each college football season in the form of a four-team tournament, featuring the top four squads in the nation. 

But 2020 is a season like no other, and with several cancelations and postponements of huge regular season games, some are wondering what will happen with this year's playoff. 

Bruce Feldman breaks down the latest regarding the CFP schedule:

The CFP moving forward

After Feldman outlined the CFP's options for this season, the crew had a roundtable discussion regarding what changes they would like to see with the Playoff this season and possibly beyond:

Today's updates

Feldman delivers the latest news regarding the Alabama-LSU game and what's next for Ohio State.

Club Heisman

Former Heisman winners Reggie Bush and Matt Leinart welcomed a few new members into the club this weekend:

Urban Dictionary

Decades of coaching will predictably have an effect on a man – and his vocabulary.

Check out how Urban Meyer's word-bank has expanded over the years:

How to be a playoff team

Is the College Football Playoff actually accessible to all teams across the country in the 2020 season?

The crew shares their thoughts:

How to fix a broken team

Coach Meyer has the answers:

Check back for more updates from Big Noon Kickoff!

Get more from College Football Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
College Football

College Football's Top Plays: Week 11

College Football's Top Plays: Week 11
Check out all the top plays from a loaded college football Saturday, as they happen!
10 mins ago
College Football

Trask is Trending

Trask is Trending
After a record-breaking performance against Georgia, Reggie Bush named Florida's Kyle Trask his 'Playmaker of the Week.'
18 hours ago
College Football

Harbinger for Harbaugh

Harbinger for Harbaugh
Jim Harbaugh is approaching a crossroads in Ann Arbor. He needs a big win against No. 13 Wisconsin to silence his doubters, RJ Young writes.
23 hours ago
College Football

Strike A Pose?

Strike A Pose?
A couple of top Heisman candidates will be on center stage Saturday. Predict how they will do in FOX Bet's Super 6 contest.
2 days ago
College Football

The Wildcat Way

The Wildcat Way
Joel Klatt welcomed Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald to this week's edition of 'Breaking the Huddle.'
2 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks