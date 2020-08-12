College Football Big 12 Plans For Fall Football 6 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Big 12 announced it will maintain a fall schedule for football and other sports on Wednesday. The conference did include a provision to change course, if needed, however.

Said Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby:

“Opinions vary regarding the best path forward, as we’ve seen throughout higher education and our society overall, but we are comfortable in our institutions’ ability to provide a structured training environment, rigorous testing and surveillance, hospital quality sanitation and mitigation practices that optimize the health and safety of our student-athletes."

In addition, the Big 12 released the football schedule, with a "9+1" format, allowing for the scheduling of a non-conference opponent. Those non-conference games must be played before conference play begins on Sept. 26. The Big 12 championship game will take place Dec. 12 or 19.

The decision from the Big 12 to proceed comes a day after both the Big Ten and Pac-12 made announcements that they’ll be postponing play in their respective conferences.

The SEC and ACC, meanwhile, both made announcements on Tuesday indicating they were still moving toward a fall schedule.

This is a developing story.

