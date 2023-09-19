College Football 2023 College Football Top 25 Week 4 odds, predictions, lines, TV schedule Updated Sep. 19, 2023 1:52 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 4 of the college football season is upon us, and it promises to be jam packed.

As Chris "The Bear" Fallica pointed out, there are six ranked matchups this week — the most ranked matchups in September since 2006.

Overall, Top-25 teams will be in action across 18 games that includes the No. 14 Oregon State Beavers taking on the No. 21 Washington State Cougars at Martin Stadium on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

Additionally, Big Noon Kickoff will feature No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners traveling to Ohio to square off against the Cincinnati Bearcats, also on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

So without further ado, stay on top of the most current betting trends with our preview below.

Week 4 Betting Lines & Game Info

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Seminoles (-2.5)

Moneyline: Seminoles -135, Tigers +114

Total: 56.5 points

Prediction: Clemson 30, Florida State 29

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, September 23

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ABC

Location: Berkeley, California

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Sooners (-14.5)

Moneyline: Sooners -625, Bearcats +455

Total: 60.5 points

Prediction: Cincinnati 30, Oklahoma 29

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, September 23

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV Channel: Watch Online: FOX

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Blue Devils (-21.5)

Moneyline: Blue Devils -1450, Huskies +850

Total: 45.5 points

Prediction: Duke 30, UConn 14

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, September 23

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Location: East Hartford, East Hartford, Connecticut

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Hurricanes (-23.5)

Moneyline: Hurricanes -2400, Owls +1200

Total: 51.5 points

Prediction: Miami (FL) 31, Temple 21

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, September 23

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How will Alabama bounce back after an unconvincing start? Joel Klatt discussed the No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide falling out of the AP Top 10 and their problem at quarterback.

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Crimson Tide (-7)

Moneyline: Crimson Tide -285, Rebels +230

Total: 57 points

Prediction: Ole Miss 28, Alabama 27

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, September 23

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

TV Channel: CBS

Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Ducks (-21)

Moneyline: Ducks -1100, Buffaloes +700

Total: 71.5 points

Prediction: Oregon 39, Colorado 30

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, September 23

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ABC

Location: Eugene, Oregon

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Utes (-4.5)

Moneyline: Utes -198, Bruins +164

Total: 51 points

Prediction: UCLA 23, Utah 15

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, September 23

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

TV Channel: Watch Online: FOX

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Volunteers (-20.5)

Moneyline: Volunteers -1350, Roadrunners +800

Total: 57.5 points

Prediction: Tennessee 26, UTSA 22

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, September 23

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV Channel: SEC Network

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Tigers (-17.5)

Moneyline: Tigers -900, Razorbacks +600

Total: 56 points

Prediction: LSU 33, Arkansas 24

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, September 23

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Location: Baton Rouge, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Beavers (-3)

Moneyline: Beavers -148, Cougars +124

Total: 56 points

Prediction: Washington State 29, Oregon State 26

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, September 23

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: Watch Online: FOX

Location: Pullman, Washington

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Gators (-28)

Moneyline: Gators -4500, 49ers +1700

Total: 49.5 points

Prediction: Florida 32, Charlotte 19

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, September 23

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: SEC Network+

Location: Gainesville, Florida

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Bulldogs (-42)

Moneyline: Bulldogs , Blazers

Total: 54 points

Prediction: Georgia 41, UAB 17

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, September 23

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

Location: Athens, Georgia

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Buckeyes (-3.5)

Moneyline: Buckeyes -180, Fighting Irish +150

Total: 54.5 points

Prediction: Ohio State 30, Notre Dame 24

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, September 23

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: NBC

Location: South Bend, Indiana

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Longhorns (-15)

Moneyline: Longhorns -675, Bears +490

Total: 51.5 points

Prediction: Texas 31, Baylor 20

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, September 23

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ABC

Location: Waco, Texas

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Nittany Lions (-14.5)

Moneyline: Nittany Lions -650, Hawkeyes +470

Total: 40.5 points

Prediction: Penn State 27, Iowa 17

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, September 23

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: CBS

Location: University Park, Pennsylvania

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Tar Heels (-7.5)

Moneyline: Tar Heels -298, Panthers +240

Total: 50 points

Prediction: North Carolina 24, Pittsburgh 22

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, September 23

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ACC Network

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Huskies (-21)

Moneyline: Huskies -1450, Golden Bears +850

Total: 60.5 points

Prediction: Washington 31, Cal 24

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, September 23

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Location: Seattle, Washington

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Trojans (-34)

Moneyline: Trojans , Sun Devils

Total: 62 points

Prediction: USC 36, Arizona State 20

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, September 23

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

TV Channel: Watch Online: FOX

Location: Tempe, Arizona

