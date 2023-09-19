College Football
2023 College Football Top 25 Week 4 odds, predictions, lines, TV schedule
Updated Sep. 19, 2023 1:52 p.m. ET
Week 4 of the college football season is upon us, and it promises to be jam packed.
As Chris "The Bear" Fallica pointed out, there are six ranked matchups this week — the most ranked matchups in September since 2006.
Overall, Top-25 teams will be in action across 18 games that includes the No. 14 Oregon State Beavers taking on the No. 21 Washington State Cougars at Martin Stadium on FOX and the FOX Sports App.
Additionally, Big Noon Kickoff will feature No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners traveling to Ohio to square off against the Cincinnati Bearcats, also on FOX and the FOX Sports App.
So without further ado, stay on top of the most current betting trends with our preview below.
Week 4 Betting Lines & Game Info
Clemson Tigers vs. No. 4 Florida State Seminoles
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Seminoles (-2.5)
- Moneyline: Seminoles -135, Tigers +114
- Total: 56.5 points
- Prediction: Clemson 30, Florida State 29
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, September 23
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Location: Berkeley, California
Cincinnati Bearcats vs. No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Sooners (-14.5)
- Moneyline: Sooners -625, Bearcats +455
- Total: 60.5 points
- Prediction: Cincinnati 30, Oklahoma 29
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, September 23
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Watch Online: FOX
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
UConn Huskies vs. No. 18 Duke Blue Devils
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Blue Devils (-21.5)
- Moneyline: Blue Devils -1450, Huskies +850
- Total: 45.5 points
- Prediction: Duke 30, UConn 14
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, September 23
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Location: East Hartford, Connecticut
Temple Owls vs. No. 20 Miami Hurricanes
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Hurricanes (-23.5)
- Moneyline: Hurricanes -2400, Owls +1200
- Total: 51.5 points
- Prediction: Miami (FL) 31, Temple 21
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, September 23
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Crimson Tide (-7)
- Moneyline: Crimson Tide -285, Rebels +230
- Total: 57 points
- Prediction: Ole Miss 28, Alabama 27
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, September 23
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
No. 10 Oregon Ducks vs. No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Ducks (-21)
- Moneyline: Ducks -1100, Buffaloes +700
- Total: 71.5 points
- Prediction: Oregon 39, Colorado 30
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, September 23
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Location: Eugene, Oregon
No. 11 Utah Utes vs. No. 22 UCLA Bruins
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Utes (-4.5)
- Moneyline: Utes -198, Bruins +164
- Total: 51 points
- Prediction: UCLA 23, Utah 15
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, September 23
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Watch Online: FOX
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
No. 23 Tennessee Volunteers vs. UTSA Roadrunners
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Volunteers (-20.5)
- Moneyline: Volunteers -1350, Roadrunners +800
- Total: 57.5 points
- Prediction: Tennessee 26, UTSA 22
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, September 23
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
No. 12 LSU Tigers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Tigers (-17.5)
- Moneyline: Tigers -900, Razorbacks +600
- Total: 56 points
- Prediction: LSU 33, Arkansas 24
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, September 23
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
No. 21 Washington State Cougars vs. No. 14 Oregon State Beavers
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Beavers (-3)
- Moneyline: Beavers -148, Cougars +124
- Total: 56 points
- Prediction: Washington State 29, Oregon State 26
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, September 23
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Watch Online: FOX
- Location: Pullman, Washington
No. 25 Florida Gators vs. Charlotte 49ers
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Gators (-28)
- Moneyline: Gators -4500, 49ers +1700
- Total: 49.5 points
- Prediction: Florida 32, Charlotte 19
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, September 23
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
- Location: Gainesville, Florida
No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs vs. UAB Blazers
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Bulldogs (-42)
- Moneyline: Bulldogs , Blazers
- Total: 54 points
- Prediction: Georgia 41, UAB 17
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, September 23
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Location: Athens, Georgia
No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Buckeyes (-3.5)
- Moneyline: Buckeyes -180, Fighting Irish +150
- Total: 54.5 points
- Prediction: Ohio State 30, Notre Dame 24
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, September 23
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Location: South Bend, Indiana
Baylor Bears vs. No. 3 Texas Longhorns
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Longhorns (-15)
- Moneyline: Longhorns -675, Bears +490
- Total: 51.5 points
- Prediction: Texas 31, Baylor 20
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, September 23
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Location: Waco, Texas
No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions vs. No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Nittany Lions (-14.5)
- Moneyline: Nittany Lions -650, Hawkeyes +470
- Total: 40.5 points
- Prediction: Penn State 27, Iowa 17
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, September 23
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Location: University Park, Pennsylvania
Pittsburgh Panthers vs. No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Tar Heels (-7.5)
- Moneyline: Tar Heels -298, Panthers +240
- Total: 50 points
- Prediction: North Carolina 24, Pittsburgh 22
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, September 23
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
No. 8 Washington Huskies vs. California Golden Bears
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Huskies (-21)
- Moneyline: Huskies -1450, Golden Bears +850
- Total: 60.5 points
- Prediction: Washington 31, Cal 24
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, September 23
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Seattle, Washington
Arizona State Sun Devils vs. No. 5 USC Trojans
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Trojans (-34)
- Moneyline: Trojans , Sun Devils
- Total: 62 points
- Prediction: USC 36, Arizona State 20
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, September 23
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Watch Online: FOX
- Location: Tempe, Arizona
