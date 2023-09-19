College Football
2023 College Football Top 25 Week 4 odds, predictions, lines, TV schedule
College Football

2023 College Football Top 25 Week 4 odds, predictions, lines, TV schedule

Updated Sep. 19, 2023 1:52 p.m. ET

Week 4 of the college football season is upon us, and it promises to be jam packed. 

As Chris "The Bear" Fallica pointed out, there are six ranked matchups this week — the most ranked matchups in September since 2006. 

Overall, Top-25 teams will be in action across 18 games that includes the No. 14 Oregon State Beavers taking on the No. 21 Washington State Cougars at Martin Stadium on FOX and the FOX Sports App

Additionally, Big Noon Kickoff will feature No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners traveling to Ohio to square off against the Cincinnati Bearcats, also on FOX and the FOX Sports App

ADVERTISEMENT

So without further ado, stay on top of the most current betting trends with our preview below.

Week 4 Betting Lines & Game Info

Clemson Tigers vs. No. 4 Florida State Seminoles

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Seminoles (-2.5)
  • Moneyline: Seminoles -135, Tigers +114
  • Total: 56.5 points
  • Prediction: Clemson 30, Florida State 29

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Location: Berkeley, California

Cincinnati Bearcats vs. No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Sooners (-14.5)
  • Moneyline: Sooners -625, Bearcats +455
  • Total: 60.5 points
  • Prediction: Cincinnati 30, Oklahoma 29

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Watch Online: FOX
  • Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

UConn Huskies vs. No. 18 Duke Blue Devils

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Blue Devils (-21.5)
  • Moneyline: Blue Devils -1450, Huskies +850
  • Total: 45.5 points
  • Prediction: Duke 30, UConn 14

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Location: East Hartford, Connecticut

Temple Owls vs. No. 20 Miami Hurricanes

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Hurricanes (-23.5)
  • Moneyline: Hurricanes -2400, Owls +1200
  • Total: 51.5 points
  • Prediction: Miami (FL) 31, Temple 21

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How will Alabama bounce back after an unconvincing start?

How will Alabama bounce back after an unconvincing start?
Joel Klatt discussed the No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide falling out of the AP Top 10 and their problem at quarterback.

 

No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Crimson Tide (-7)
  • Moneyline: Crimson Tide -285, Rebels +230
  • Total: 57 points
  • Prediction: Ole Miss 28, Alabama 27

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

No. 10 Oregon Ducks vs. No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Ducks (-21)
  • Moneyline: Ducks -1100, Buffaloes +700
  • Total: 71.5 points
  • Prediction: Oregon 39, Colorado 30

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Location: Eugene, Oregon

No. 11 Utah Utes vs. No. 22 UCLA Bruins

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Utes (-4.5)
  • Moneyline: Utes -198, Bruins +164
  • Total: 51 points
  • Prediction: UCLA 23, Utah 15

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Watch Online: FOX
  • Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

No. 23 Tennessee Volunteers vs. UTSA Roadrunners

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Volunteers (-20.5)
  • Moneyline: Volunteers -1350, Roadrunners +800
  • Total: 57.5 points
  • Prediction: Tennessee 26, UTSA 22

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SEC Network
  • Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

 

 

No. 12 LSU Tigers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Tigers (-17.5)
  • Moneyline: Tigers -900, Razorbacks +600
  • Total: 56 points
  • Prediction: LSU 33, Arkansas 24

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

No. 21 Washington State Cougars vs. No. 14 Oregon State Beavers

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Beavers (-3)
  • Moneyline: Beavers -148, Cougars +124
  • Total: 56 points
  • Prediction: Washington State 29, Oregon State 26

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Watch Online: FOX
  • Location: Pullman, Washington

No. 25 Florida Gators vs. Charlotte 49ers

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Gators (-28)
  • Moneyline: Gators -4500, 49ers +1700
  • Total: 49.5 points
  • Prediction: Florida 32, Charlotte 19

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+
  • Location: Gainesville, Florida

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs vs. UAB Blazers

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Bulldogs (-42)
  • Moneyline: Bulldogs , Blazers
  • Total: 54 points
  • Prediction: Georgia 41, UAB 17

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Location: Athens, Georgia

No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Buckeyes (-3.5)
  • Moneyline: Buckeyes -180, Fighting Irish +150
  • Total: 54.5 points
  • Prediction: Ohio State 30, Notre Dame 24

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Location: South Bend, Indiana

Baylor Bears vs. No. 3 Texas Longhorns

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Longhorns (-15)
  • Moneyline: Longhorns -675, Bears +490
  • Total: 51.5 points
  • Prediction: Texas 31, Baylor 20

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Location: Waco, Texas

No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions vs. No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Nittany Lions (-14.5)
  • Moneyline: Nittany Lions -650, Hawkeyes +470
  • Total: 40.5 points
  • Prediction: Penn State 27, Iowa 17

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Location: University Park, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh Panthers vs. No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Tar Heels (-7.5)
  • Moneyline: Tar Heels -298, Panthers +240
  • Total: 50 points
  • Prediction: North Carolina 24, Pittsburgh 22

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ACC Network
  • Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

No. 8 Washington Huskies vs. California Golden Bears

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Huskies (-21)
  • Moneyline: Huskies -1450, Golden Bears +850
  • Total: 60.5 points
  • Prediction: Washington 31, Cal 24

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Location: Seattle, Washington

Arizona State Sun Devils vs. No. 5 USC Trojans

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Trojans (-34)
  • Moneyline: Trojans , Sun Devils
  • Total: 62 points
  • Prediction: USC 36, Arizona State 20

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Watch Online: FOX
  • Location: Tempe, Arizona
share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 NFL MVP odds: Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa new co-favorite to win award

2023 NFL MVP odds: Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa new co-favorite to win award

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes