2023 College Football Bad Beats: TCU moneyline bettors rue late first-half field goal
What's more disappointing than a push on a first-half moneyline bet?
Watching that push turn into a loss on the final play of the half.
That's exactly what happened in Deion Sanders' highly-anticipated debut as coach of the Colorado Buffaloes at No. 17 TCU on Saturday (FOX and the FOX Sports App).
After the teams engaged in a competitive and entertaining first half, TCU's Trey Sanders scored on a 4-yard run with 1:53 to go in the first half to tie the game at 14.
RELATED: College football Week 1 odds, results
But if we know anything about Deion Sanders, he doesn't play it safe.
Instead of taking a few knees and settling for a tie at halftime, the Buffaloes marched down the field, highlighted by Shedeur Sanders — Deion's son — completing a 20-yard pass to Jimmy Horn to the 43 of the Horned Frogs.
On third-and-10 after two incompletions, Shedeur Sanders connected with Travis Hunter for 11 yards and a first down with 21 seconds left.
Colorado's Jace Feely — son of former NFL kicker Jay Feely — kicked a 49-yard field goal as time expired, giving the Buffaloes a 17-14 lead.
TCU moneyline bettors (-450, bet $10 to win $12.22 total) hoping for a push ripped up their tickets, as Colorado bettors (+300, bet $10 to win $40 total) cashed in.
Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on gambling and other sports.
