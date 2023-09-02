College Football 2023 College Football Bad Beats: TCU moneyline bettors rue late first-half field goal Published Sep. 2, 2023 2:56 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

What's more disappointing than a push on a first-half moneyline bet?

Watching that push turn into a loss on the final play of the half.

That's exactly what happened in Deion Sanders' highly-anticipated debut as coach of the Colorado Buffaloes at No. 17 TCU on Saturday (FOX and the FOX Sports App).

After the teams engaged in a competitive and entertaining first half, TCU's Trey Sanders scored on a 4-yard run with 1:53 to go in the first half to tie the game at 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED: College football Week 1 odds, results

But if we know anything about Deion Sanders, he doesn't play it safe.

Instead of taking a few knees and settling for a tie at halftime, the Buffaloes marched down the field, highlighted by Shedeur Sanders — Deion's son — completing a 20-yard pass to Jimmy Horn to the 43 of the Horned Frogs.

On third-and-10 after two incompletions, Shedeur Sanders connected with Travis Hunter for 11 yards and a first down with 21 seconds left.

Colorado's Jace Feely — son of former NFL kicker Jay Feely — kicked a 49-yard field goal as time expired, giving the Buffaloes a 17-14 lead.

TCU moneyline bettors (-450, bet $10 to win $12.22 total) hoping for a push ripped up their tickets, as Colorado bettors (+300, bet $10 to win $40 total) cashed in.

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on gambling and other sports.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

share