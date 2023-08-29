College Football 2023 College Football Week 1 odds, predictions: Picks, lines for Top 25 games Updated Aug. 29, 2023 11:22 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

One of the most hyped games in history for a team coming off a 1-11 season highlights the top contests for Week 1 of the college football season.

The Colorado Buffaloes made one of the splashiest coaching hires when they chose Deion Sanders to take over the struggling program.

Sanders brought in a roster full of players via the transfer portal, sent multiple returning Buffaloes packing and generated lots of betting interest along the way.

Will Deion and the Buffs live up to the hype? We'll have a pretty good idea on Saturday when the Buffaloes play at No. 17 TCU at noon ET on FOX Sports and the FOX Sports App.

Week 1 also has a top-10 matchup on Sunday night when No. 5 LSU plays at No. 8 Florida State.

Let's dive into everything you need to know about the Top 25 college football odds for Week 1 — the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under.

All times ET

THURSDAY'S GAME

Florida at No. 14 Utah (8 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Utah -6.5 (Utah favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Florida covers)

Moneyline: Utah -255 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.92 total); Florida +205 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

SATURDAY'S GAMES

East Carolina at No. 2 Michigan (noon, Peacock)

Point spread: Michigan -35.5 (Michigan favored to win by more than 35.5 points, otherwise East Carolina covers)

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring Over/Under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

Virginia at No. 12 Tennessee (noon, ABC)

Point spread: Tennessee -27.5 (Tennessee favored to win by more than 27.5 points, otherwise Virginia covers)

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring Over/Under: 56.5 points scored by both teams combined

Colorado at No. 17 TCU (noon, FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: TCU -20.5 (TCU favored to win by more than 20.5 points, otherwise Colorado covers)

Moneyline: TCU -1100 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.91 total); Colorado +680 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $78 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 63 points scored by both teams combined

Arkansas State at No. 20 Oklahoma (noon, ESPN)

Point spread: Oklahoma -34.5 (Oklahoma favored to win by more than 34.5 points, otherwise Arkansas State covers)

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring Over/Under: 58.5 points scored by both teams combined

Utah State at No. 25 Iowa (noon, FS1 and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Iowa -25.5 (Iowa favored to win by more than 25.5 points, otherwise Utah State covers)

Moneyline: Iowa -4000 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.25 total); Utah State +1400 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

Mercer at No. 22 Ole Miss (2 p.m., ESPN+/SEC+)

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring Over/Under: No line available

Portland State at No. 15 Oregon (3 p.m., Pac-12)

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring Over/Under: No line available

No. 3 Ohio State at Indiana (3:30 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Ohio State -29.5 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 29.5 points, otherwise Indiana covers)

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring Over/Under: 58.5 points scored by both teams combined

Boise State at No. 10 Washington (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Washington -15 (Washington favored to win by more than 15 points, otherwise Boise State covers)

Moneyline: Washington -720 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.39 total); Boise State +500 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 58.5 points scored by both teams combined

Rice at No. 11 Texas, 3:30 p.m. (FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Texas -35.5 (Texas favored to win by more than 35.5 points, otherwise Rice covers)

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring Over/Under: 59.5 points scored by both teams combined

Tennessee State at No. 13 Notre Dame (3:30 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring Over/Under: No line available

Buffalo at No. 19 Wisconsin (3:30 p.m., FS1 and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring Over/Under: No line available

UT Martin at No. 1 Georgia (6 p.m., ESPN+/SEC+)

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring Over/Under: No line available

Nevada at No. 6 USC (6:30 p.m., Pac-12)

Point spread: USC -38.5 (USC favored to win by more than 38.5 points, otherwise Rice covers)

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring Over/Under: 65.5 points scored by both teams combined

Southeast Missouri State at No. 16 Kansas State (7 p.m., Big 12/ESPN+)

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring Over/Under: No line available

New Mexico at No. 23 Texas A&M (7 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Texas A&M -37.5 (Texas A&M favored to win by more than 37.5 points, otherwise New Mexico covers)

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Middle Tennessee at No. 4 Alabama (7:30 p.m., SEC)

Point spread: Alabama -39.5 (Alabama favored to win by more than 39.5 points, otherwise Middle Tennessee covers)

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring Over/Under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

West Virginia at No. 7 Penn State (7:30 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: Penn State -20.5 (Penn State favored to win by more than 20.5 points, otherwise West Virginia covers)

Moneyline: Penn State -1600 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.63 total); West Virginia +860 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $96 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 21 North Carolina at South Carolina (7:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: North Carolina -2.5 (North Carolina favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise South Carolina covers)

Moneyline: North Carolina -140 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.14 total); South Carolina +115 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 64.5 points scored by both teams combined

South Alabama at No. 24 Tulane (8 p.m., ESPNU)

Point spread: Tulane -6.5 (Tulane favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise South Alabama covers)

Moneyline: Tulane -260 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.85 total); South Alabama +210 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

SUNDAY'S GAMES

No. 18 Oregon State at San Jose State (3:30 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Oregon State -16.5 (Oregon State favored to win by more than 16.5 points, otherwise San Jose State covers)

Moneyline: Oregon State -850 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.18 total); San Jose State +570 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $67 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 54.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 5 LSU at No. 8 Florida State (7:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: LSU -2.5 (LSU favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Florida State covers)

Moneyline: LSU -146 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.85 total); Florida State +122 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 57.5 points scored by both teams combined

MONDAY'S GAME

No. 9 Clemson at Duke (8 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Clemson -12.5 (Clemson favored to win by more than 12.5 points, otherwise Duke covers)

Moneyline: Clemson -480 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.08 total); Duke +360 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $46 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 55.5 points scored by both teams combined

Stay tuned to FOX Sports to keep up with the odds as they shift ahead of college football's Week 1!

