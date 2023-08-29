2023 College Football Week 1 odds, predictions: Picks, lines for Top 25 games
One of the most hyped games in history for a team coming off a 1-11 season highlights the top contests for Week 1 of the college football season.
The Colorado Buffaloes made one of the splashiest coaching hires when they chose Deion Sanders to take over the struggling program.
RELATED: College football coaches looking to rebuild programs
Sanders brought in a roster full of players via the transfer portal, sent multiple returning Buffaloes packing and generated lots of betting interest along the way.
Will Deion and the Buffs live up to the hype? We'll have a pretty good idea on Saturday when the Buffaloes play at No. 17 TCU at noon ET on FOX Sports and the FOX Sports App.
Week 1 also has a top-10 matchup on Sunday night when No. 5 LSU plays at No. 8 Florida State.
Let's dive into everything you need to know about the Top 25 college football odds for Week 1 — the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under.
All times ET
THURSDAY'S GAME
Florida at No. 14 Utah (8 p.m., ESPN)
Point spread: Utah -6.5 (Utah favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Florida covers)
Moneyline: Utah -255 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.92 total); Florida +205 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined
SATURDAY'S GAMES
East Carolina at No. 2 Michigan (noon, Peacock)
Point spread: Michigan -35.5 (Michigan favored to win by more than 35.5 points, otherwise East Carolina covers)
Moneyline: No line available
Total scoring Over/Under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined
Virginia at No. 12 Tennessee (noon, ABC)
Point spread: Tennessee -27.5 (Tennessee favored to win by more than 27.5 points, otherwise Virginia covers)
Moneyline: No line available
Total scoring Over/Under: 56.5 points scored by both teams combined
Colorado at No. 17 TCU (noon, FOX and FOX Sports App)
Point spread: TCU -20.5 (TCU favored to win by more than 20.5 points, otherwise Colorado covers)
Moneyline: TCU -1100 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.91 total); Colorado +680 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $78 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 63 points scored by both teams combined
Arkansas State at No. 20 Oklahoma (noon, ESPN)
Point spread: Oklahoma -34.5 (Oklahoma favored to win by more than 34.5 points, otherwise Arkansas State covers)
Moneyline: No line available
Total scoring Over/Under: 58.5 points scored by both teams combined
Utah State at No. 25 Iowa (noon, FS1 and FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Iowa -25.5 (Iowa favored to win by more than 25.5 points, otherwise Utah State covers)
Moneyline: Iowa -4000 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.25 total); Utah State +1400 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45 points scored by both teams combined
Mercer at No. 22 Ole Miss (2 p.m., ESPN+/SEC+)
Point spread: No line available
Moneyline: No line available
Total scoring Over/Under: No line available
Portland State at No. 15 Oregon (3 p.m., Pac-12)
Point spread: No line available
Moneyline: No line available
Total scoring Over/Under: No line available
No. 3 Ohio State at Indiana (3:30 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Ohio State -29.5 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 29.5 points, otherwise Indiana covers)
Moneyline: No line available
Total scoring Over/Under: 58.5 points scored by both teams combined
Boise State at No. 10 Washington (3:30 p.m., ABC)
Point spread: Washington -15 (Washington favored to win by more than 15 points, otherwise Boise State covers)
Moneyline: Washington -720 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.39 total); Boise State +500 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 58.5 points scored by both teams combined
Rice at No. 11 Texas, 3:30 p.m. (FOX and FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Texas -35.5 (Texas favored to win by more than 35.5 points, otherwise Rice covers)
Moneyline: No line available
Total scoring Over/Under: 59.5 points scored by both teams combined
Tennessee State at No. 13 Notre Dame (3:30 p.m., NBC)
Point spread: No line available
Moneyline: No line available
Total scoring Over/Under: No line available
Buffalo at No. 19 Wisconsin (3:30 p.m., FS1 and FOX Sports App)
Point spread: No line available
Moneyline: No line available
Total scoring Over/Under: No line available
UT Martin at No. 1 Georgia (6 p.m., ESPN+/SEC+)
Point spread: No line available
Moneyline: No line available
Total scoring Over/Under: No line available
Nevada at No. 6 USC (6:30 p.m., Pac-12)
Point spread: USC -38.5 (USC favored to win by more than 38.5 points, otherwise Rice covers)
Moneyline: No line available
Total scoring Over/Under: 65.5 points scored by both teams combined
Southeast Missouri State at No. 16 Kansas State (7 p.m., Big 12/ESPN+)
Point spread: No line available
Moneyline: No line available
Total scoring Over/Under: No line available
New Mexico at No. 23 Texas A&M (7 p.m., ESPN)
Point spread: Texas A&M -37.5 (Texas A&M favored to win by more than 37.5 points, otherwise New Mexico covers)
Moneyline: No line available
Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined
Middle Tennessee at No. 4 Alabama (7:30 p.m., SEC)
Point spread: Alabama -39.5 (Alabama favored to win by more than 39.5 points, otherwise Middle Tennessee covers)
Moneyline: No line available
Total scoring Over/Under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined
West Virginia at No. 7 Penn State (7:30 p.m., NBC)
Point spread: Penn State -20.5 (Penn State favored to win by more than 20.5 points, otherwise West Virginia covers)
Moneyline: Penn State -1600 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.63 total); West Virginia +860 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $96 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined
No. 21 North Carolina at South Carolina (7:30 p.m., ABC)
Point spread: North Carolina -2.5 (North Carolina favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise South Carolina covers)
Moneyline: North Carolina -140 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.14 total); South Carolina +115 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 64.5 points scored by both teams combined
South Alabama at No. 24 Tulane (8 p.m., ESPNU)
Point spread: Tulane -6.5 (Tulane favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise South Alabama covers)
Moneyline: Tulane -260 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.85 total); South Alabama +210 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined
SUNDAY'S GAMES
No. 18 Oregon State at San Jose State (3:30 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Oregon State -16.5 (Oregon State favored to win by more than 16.5 points, otherwise San Jose State covers)
Moneyline: Oregon State -850 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.18 total); San Jose State +570 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $67 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 54.5 points scored by both teams combined
No. 5 LSU at No. 8 Florida State (7:30 p.m., ABC)
Point spread: LSU -2.5 (LSU favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Florida State covers)
Moneyline: LSU -146 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.85 total); Florida State +122 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 57.5 points scored by both teams combined
MONDAY'S GAME
No. 9 Clemson at Duke (8 p.m., ESPN)
Point spread: Clemson -12.5 (Clemson favored to win by more than 12.5 points, otherwise Duke covers)
Moneyline: Clemson -480 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.08 total); Duke +360 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $46 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 55.5 points scored by both teams combined
Stay tuned to FOX Sports to keep up with the odds as they shift ahead of college football's Week 1!
Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!
-
6 college football stars primed to boost their NFL Draft stock in 2023
Caleb Williams throws 4 TD passes as No. 6 USC opens with rout
College football Week 0 sights and sounds: Caleb Williams dazzles, Irish rule in Ireland, more
-
2023 college football sleepers: 6 teams that could shock the world this season
2024 NFL Draft odds: Will Caleb Williams or another QB go No. 1?
Hartman throws four TDs in No. 13 Notre Dame's 42-3 win over Navy in Dublin
-
College football coaches wary of effect of new first-down clock rule
2023 College Football odds: Caleb Williams on top, but Heisman odds on move before Week 0
Nebraska's Matt Rhule having the time of his life as he begins latest rebuild project
-
6 college football stars primed to boost their NFL Draft stock in 2023
Caleb Williams throws 4 TD passes as No. 6 USC opens with rout
College football Week 0 sights and sounds: Caleb Williams dazzles, Irish rule in Ireland, more
-
2023 college football sleepers: 6 teams that could shock the world this season
2024 NFL Draft odds: Will Caleb Williams or another QB go No. 1?
Hartman throws four TDs in No. 13 Notre Dame's 42-3 win over Navy in Dublin
-
College football coaches wary of effect of new first-down clock rule
2023 College Football odds: Caleb Williams on top, but Heisman odds on move before Week 0
Nebraska's Matt Rhule having the time of his life as he begins latest rebuild project