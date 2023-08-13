College Football 2023 college football odds: Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes generating betting hype Updated Aug. 13, 2023 3:32 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Colorado Buffaloes rocked the college football world by hiring Deion Sanders as head coach this offseason, and the aftershocks are being felt as bettors are backing the team to exceed expectations.

Per BetMGM's John Ewing, a huge amount of bettors at BetMGM (88%) are backing the Buffaloes to exceed their Over/Under win total of 3.5 wins. Ewing also stated earlier this year that the team was getting a ton of action on them also to win the College Football Playoff, making them BetMGM's biggest liability.

"I have never seen so many people interested in a program that frankly was 1-11 last year," said RJ Young, FOX Sports college football analyst and host of The Number One College Football Show.

In addition to hiring Deion, his son Shedeur followed him to Colorado from FCS school Jackson State, where he was 21-3 in two seasons as a starter, completing 616-of-901 passes (68.4%) for 6,983 yards, 70 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He was named Southwestern Athletic Conference Player of the Year and won the Deacon Jones Trophy as the nation's top player at a historically black college or university (HBCU).

And bettors aren't just buying into the Deion hype train, as Shedeur is also getting action to win the Heisman Trophy this upcoming season.

Ewing stated the quarterback currently has the 18th most money being bet on him to win the award.

Here's a quick look at some of the candidates and their odds.

2023-24 Heisman Trophy odds *

Caleb Williams, USC: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Jayden Daniels, LSU: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Quinn Ewers, Texas: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Jordan Travis, Florida State: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Cade Klubnik, Clemson: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Michael Penix Jr., Washington: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Carson Beck, Georgia: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Sam Hartman, Notre Dame: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Drake Maye, North Carolina: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

J.J. McCarthy, Michigan: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Kyle McCord, Ohio State: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Bo Nix, Oregon: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Drew Allar, Penn State: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Joe Milton, Tennessee: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

ALSO

Spencer Rattler, South Carolina: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

DJ Uiagalelei. Oregon State: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Shedeur Sanders, Colorado: +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260 total)

* odds as of 8/13/2023

Bettors seem to be reacting to one of the most anticipated father-son, head coach-quarterback arrivals in college football history.

Sanders has brought a ton of studs with him, including a transfer from Jackson State who is a two-way star in Travis Hunter, a sophomore receiver and cornerback.

Hunter was a five-star recruit who originally committed to Florida State in 2020.

The new arrivals in Boulder are determined to prove the naysayers wrong and make CU a contender.

"That's how it was at Jackson. It was the same thing, a lot of people want to see you fail, so it's just like, we don't really pay that no mind," Shedeur Sanders told Young. "We've already been through it before. So all we do is just focus on what we can control. And then that's it. But it's normal. It's just a new year. That's all it is."

One note to remember is that Colorado's last winning season came in 2016 (10-4).

We'll find out immediately if the hype is justified, as the Buffaloes open the season at College Football Playoff runner-up TCU on Sept. 2 (noon ET, FOX and the FOX Sports app ).

