Women's College Basketball
Sooners' Robertson breaks D-I women's career 3-point record
Women's College Basketball

Sooners' Robertson breaks D-I women's career 3-point record

2 hours ago

Oklahoma guard Taylor Robertson is the new career 3-point champ in Division I women's basketball.

The senior guard broke the record with her first shot on Saturday during the No. 14 Sooners' contest against No. 18 Iowa State. It was her 498th 3-pointer, breaking the mark set by Ohio State star Kelsey Mitchell set from 2014 to 2018.

Robertson is a fifth-year senior who took advantage of an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But she reached the record in 138 games, one fewer than Mitchell's 139.

She finished Saturday's game 6-for-8 from 3-point range, leading Oklahoma with 25 points. The Cyclones won the game, however, behind a 32-point effort by Ashley Joens.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Basketball
Oklahoma Sooners
Big 12
Get more from Women's College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Taylor Robertson Taylor Robertson
share
College basketball highlights: No. 6 Arizona hangs 95 on Washington
College Basketball

College basketball highlights: No. 6 Arizona hangs 95 on Washington

6 mins ago
What to watch for in Ohio State-Indiana, Arizona-Washington, more on FOX
College Basketball

What to watch for in Ohio State-Indiana, Arizona-Washington, more on FOX

1 day ago
UConn's Azzi Fudd reinjures knee vs. Georgetown, no timeline for return
Women's College Basketball

UConn's Azzi Fudd reinjures knee vs. Georgetown, no timeline for return

January 20
UConn routs Butler as Geno Auriemma misses another game with illness
Women's College Basketball

UConn routs Butler as Geno Auriemma misses another game with illness

January 4
UConn coach Geno Auriemma to miss second straight game
College Basketball

UConn coach Geno Auriemma to miss second straight game

December 20, 2022
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Super Bowl Super BowlNFL Playoff Schedule NFL Playoff ScheduleDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500NBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsNBA All-Star Image NBA All-StarSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes