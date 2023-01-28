Women's College Basketball Sooners' Robertson breaks D-I women's career 3-point record 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Oklahoma guard Taylor Robertson is the new career 3-point champ in Division I women's basketball.

The senior guard broke the record with her first shot on Saturday during the No. 14 Sooners' contest against No. 18 Iowa State. It was her 498th 3-pointer, breaking the mark set by Ohio State star Kelsey Mitchell set from 2014 to 2018.

Robertson is a fifth-year senior who took advantage of an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But she reached the record in 138 games, one fewer than Mitchell's 139.

She finished Saturday's game 6-for-8 from 3-point range, leading Oklahoma with 25 points. The Cyclones won the game, however, behind a 32-point effort by Ashley Joens.

