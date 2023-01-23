College Basketball
LeBron James: Bronny, Oregon Ducks have 'mutual' interest
The anticipation is building around Bronny James — the eldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James — and his announcement regarding where he will play his college basketball next season. 

Could the Oregon Ducks have the upper hand?

While Oregon hasn't offered James a scholarship, LeBron told The Oregonian on Sunday that there's "mutual" interest between his son and the Ducks. James discussed that prospect with Ducks head coach Dana Altman over the summer at the Nike campus, which is located in Oregon. Bronny signed an NIL endorsement deal with Nike in October.

LeBron also said that Oregon is in his son's "top five or six" schools while offering praise for its program.

"I think it’s the ability to put pros into the league," James said of Oregon's lure. "My son wants to be a pro. It’s the way you hold guys accountable, the way they play. I guess he’s seen the way they play. Dana Altman, from the outside, looks like a great coach.

"He’s been winning for quite a while here at Oregon, so Bronny’s smart enough to see all that."

Altman is in his 13th season as Oregon's head coach. He's 311-134 during his tenure. Oregon is 11-9 overall and 5-4 in Pac-12 play this season.

Meanwhile, James and the Los Angeles Lakers are 22-25, good for 12th in the Western Conference. His comments, though, come after the Lakers pulled off a 25-point comeback on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night.

James cites his son's relationship with Mookie Cook, who committed to play for the Ducks last summer, as potentially playing a role in him committing to Oregon.

"Mookie is going there, and they’ve been talking," James said. 

