National Basketball Association
Bronny James, four others sign NIL deals with Nike
National Basketball Association

Bronny James, four others sign NIL deals with Nike

2 hours ago

Bronny James, the oldest son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, was one of five amateur basketball players to sign an NIL endorsement deal with Nike, which was made official Monday.

James, 37, has been with Nike throughout his NBA career and signed a lifetime contract with the brand in 2015. Bronny James said Monday that part of his reasoning for agreeing to the deal was continuing his "family's legacy" with Nike, ESPN reported.

"For as long as I can remember, Nike's been a part of my family," James said. "Getting a chance to team up with them and continue my family's legacy both on the court and in the community is wild — it really means a lot to me."

Iowa junior Caitlin Clark, Stanford senior Haley Jones and high school guards JuJu Watkins and D.J. Wagner also inked deals with Nike.

Nike heralded these five players for "paving the way" for the success of the next generation of basketball players, the company said in a statement.

"Each athlete is recognized as a player who is paving the way for the next generation on and off the court," Nike said. "These athletes push Nike to think about new ways the game can break barriers, bring people together, build community and shape the future."

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Draymond Green stepping away from Warriors after punching Jordan Poole
National Basketball Association

Draymond Green stepping away from Warriors after punching Jordan Poole

2 days ago
Victor Wembanyama is the NBA's future, and resistance is futile
National Basketball Association

Victor Wembanyama is the NBA's future, and resistance is futile

3 days ago
Warriors once again grappling with the duality of Draymond Green
National Basketball Association

Warriors once again grappling with the duality of Draymond Green

3 days ago
LeBron James wants to own NBA franchise in Las Vegas
LeBron James

LeBron James wants to own NBA franchise in Las Vegas

4 days ago
Is LeBron, Steph, Durant or Lillard the NBA's most clutch shooter?
National Basketball Association

Is LeBron, Steph, Durant or Lillard the NBA's most clutch shooter?

5 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes