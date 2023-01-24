Bronny James headlines 2023 McDonald's All-American Game rosters
The next generation of basketball stars will take center stage on March 28 in Houston at the 46th annual McDonald’s All-American Game.
The high school showcase game is headlined by Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, who is the only uncommitted player selected to play in the game. James, who plays at Sierra Canyon High School (California), is the No. 33-ranked prospect in the 2023 class, per 247Sports.com composite rankings.
Kentucky, which has the top-ranked class in the nation per 247Sports.com, has four signees selected to play in the game, highlighted by No. 2-ranked prospect Justin Edwards, No. 3 DJ Wagner and No. 4 Aaron Bradshaw. Reed Sheppard, who is the No. 30 prospect in the nation and the top player from the state of Kentucky, rounds out the four Wildcat signees.
Duke has the second-ranked class in the nation and has three players represented in the McDonald’s All-American Game. Mackenzie Mgbako (No. 8) is the top-ranked Blue Devil commit playing in the game. He is joined by Sean Stewart (No. 13) and Jared McCain (No. 15).
Both Michigan State and Oregon each have two signees playing in the game.
As for conference representation, the SEC leads the way with six participants, while the Big 12 and Pac-12 each have five.
Here are the rosters for the East and West teams:
East
Xavier Booker, C, Michigan State
Aaron Bradshaw, C, Kentucky
Matas Buzelis, SF, G League Ignite
Stephon Castle, PG, UConn
Justin Edwards, SF, Kentucky
Kwame Evans, PF, Oregon
Aden Holloway, PG, Auburn
Elmarko Jackson, SG, Kansas
Mackenzie Mgbako, PF, Duke
Sean Stewart, PF, Duke
D.J. Wagner, PG, Kentucky
Cody Williams, SF, Colorado
West
Omaha Biliew, PF, Iowa State
Isaiah Collier, PG, USC
Mookie Cook, SF, Oregon
Baye Fall, C, Arkansas
Jeremy Fears, PG, Michigan State
Brandon Garrison, C, Oklahoma State
Ron Holland, PF, Texas
Bronny James, PG, Undecided
Jared McCain, SF, Duke
Reed Sheppard, SG, Kentucky
Andrej Stojakovic, SF, Stanford
Ja'Kobe Walter, SG, Baylor
