College Basketball Bronny James headlines 2023 McDonald's All-American Game rosters 3 mins ago

The next generation of basketball stars will take center stage on March 28 in Houston at the 46th annual McDonald’s All-American Game.

The high school showcase game is headlined by Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, who is the only uncommitted player selected to play in the game. James, who plays at Sierra Canyon High School (California), is the No. 33-ranked prospect in the 2023 class, per 247Sports.com composite rankings.

Kentucky, which has the top-ranked class in the nation per 247Sports.com, has four signees selected to play in the game, highlighted by No. 2-ranked prospect Justin Edwards, No. 3 DJ Wagner and No. 4 Aaron Bradshaw. Reed Sheppard, who is the No. 30 prospect in the nation and the top player from the state of Kentucky, rounds out the four Wildcat signees.

Duke has the second-ranked class in the nation and has three players represented in the McDonald’s All-American Game. Mackenzie Mgbako (No. 8) is the top-ranked Blue Devil commit playing in the game. He is joined by Sean Stewart (No. 13) and Jared McCain (No. 15).

Both Michigan State and Oregon each have two signees playing in the game.

As for conference representation, the SEC leads the way with six participants, while the Big 12 and Pac-12 each have five.

Here are the rosters for the East and West teams:

East

Xavier Booker, C, Michigan State

Aaron Bradshaw, C, Kentucky

Matas Buzelis, SF, G League Ignite

Stephon Castle, PG, UConn

Justin Edwards, SF, Kentucky

Kwame Evans, PF, Oregon

Aden Holloway, PG, Auburn

Elmarko Jackson, SG, Kansas

Mackenzie Mgbako, PF, Duke

Sean Stewart, PF, Duke

D.J. Wagner, PG, Kentucky

Cody Williams, SF, Colorado

West

Omaha Biliew, PF, Iowa State

Isaiah Collier, PG, USC

Mookie Cook, SF, Oregon

Baye Fall, C, Arkansas

Jeremy Fears, PG, Michigan State

Brandon Garrison, C, Oklahoma State

Ron Holland, PF, Texas

Bronny James, PG, Undecided

Jared McCain, SF, Duke

Reed Sheppard, SG, Kentucky

Andrej Stojakovic, SF, Stanford

Ja'Kobe Walter, SG, Baylor

