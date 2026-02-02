Men's Player of the Year Ladder: Duke's Cameron Boozer Leads Top 10

There has, perhaps, never been talent like this in a men's college basketball season. In my 11 years covering the sport for FOX, the best men's college basketball players have seldom disappointed, but this season's top players are truly among the best of the best. And many are freshmen.

Whether you value the Naismith Award or the Wooden Award more, I'm here to help you evaluate the top players in men's college basketball with my Player of the Year Ladder.

I'm excited to unveil the first edition of the PoY Ladder, which will feature a new update every week, leading into March Madness. This is going to be fun. The freshman class is possibly the greatest of all time, as half of this list consists of first-year players.

The most interesting thing about this list for me: Arizona, the clear No. 1 team in the land, is not represented. The strength of the Wildcats is their balance, and it’s really hard to single any guy out. But I have my eyes on guards Jaden Bradley and Brayden Burries. Without further ado, my men's Player of the Year Ladder so far.

Honorable mention: Houston guard Kingston Flemings, Illinois guard Keaton Wagler, Gonzaga forward Graham Ike, Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr.

10. Darryn Peterson, Kansas freshman guard

(Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

He would be in the top three of this list if he played more (appeared in 11 of 21 games). But watching his first half against BYU (18 points in 17 minutes) was jaw-dropping, and I had to include him on this list… for now.

9. Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan senior forward

He hasn’t had an awesome offensive year (yet), but his all-around excellence earns this spot. He leads Michigan in scoring, rebounding and steals.

(Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Fears is a tremendous passer (second nationally in assists), but he’s starting to score lately. In his last two games, he’s scored 60 points combined. Impossible to imagine the Spartans winning without his leadership.

The fourth freshman on my list, Acuff is averaging more than 20 points per game and six assists while shooting 49%. Arkansas is all over the map, but Darius is a true centerpiece.

6. Braden Smith, Purdue senior guard

(Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

Purdue is struggling now, but it’s not because of Braden Smith. He's leading the nation in assists while also shooting a career-best 49% from the field.

[MEN'S NCAA RANKINGS: Florida, Illinois Climbing; Purdue Falls ]

Wilson plays with more aggression and enthusiasm than any player I’ve watched this season. He’s averaging 20 points and just shy of 10 rebounds per game. UNC wouldn’t be an NCAA tournament team without him.

4. AJ Dybantsa, BYU freshman forward

(Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

Dybantsa is fourth in the nation in scoring at 23.3 points per game. He is a breathtaking talent but had a tough week, shooting 12-of-36 from the field in losses to Arizona and Kansas. However, that doesn’t affect how I view his brilliant season.

His development and versatility is why I think this is Iowa State’s best team in the T. J. Otzelberger era. Jefferson is averaging more than 17 points a game, along with about eight boards and five assists, and he's shooting a career-best 41% from 3 at the forward spot.

[MEN'S NCAA: Kansas Looking Strong, Nebraska Drops in New Bracket]

(Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

He’s better this season than he was last year as the Big 12 Player of the Year. Toppin is averaging 22.4 points and 10.9 rebounds, and he’s only had one bad game all season.

1. Cameron Boozer, Duke freshman forward

Nobody is asked to do more for their team than Cameron Boozer, who leads Duke in every major category except for blocks.