'Titus & Tate' talk Patrick Ewing, Wagner, Bronny in final show at FOX Sports

Ask any college basketball fan what their favorite segment is on the "Titus & Tate" podcast, and chances are you will receive plenty of answers surrounding the always popular "Good Guy/Bag Guy."

It was only fitting that the duo closed out their final show at FOX Sports with their beloved bit.

Both Mark Titus and Tate Frazier tipped their hats to Georgetown men’s basketball coach Patrick Ewing as the "Good Guy" of the week. Ewing's team snapped a 29-game Big East losing streak with an 81-76 victory over DePaul on Tuesday night.

Before Tuesday, Georgetown — one of the most accomplished programs in college basketball history — hadn’t won a conference game since March 13, 2021. The victory put an end to the longest losing streak in the history of the Big East Conference.

"Shoutout to Georgetown," co-host Frazier said. "I’m glad they got the win. I can’t believe what I was watching, but it felt like history."

Ewing’s team will now travel to the Big Apple to take on St. Johns Sunday at Madison Square Garden (2 p.m. ET on FS1). The Hoyas will be looking for their first two-game win streak since starting the season 2-0 with victories over Coppin State and Green Bay.

While Ewing was named the "Good Guy" of the week, Titus and Tate deemed the Wagner family — Milt, Dajuan and Dajuan Jr. — as their "Bag Guy(s)."

The three members of the Wagner family have all been honored as McDonald’s All-Americans after Dajuan Jr., who is one of the top prospects in the nation, was named to the 2023 game. A 6-foot-3, 165-pound guard out of Camden High School (New Jersey), Wagner Jr. is the No. 3-ranked recruit in the 2023 class, per 247Sports.com composite rankings. He has signed with Jon Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats.

Milt Wagner, who starred at Louisville from 1981-86, played in the 1981 McDonald’s All-American Game. He led the Cardinals to the 1986 NCAA Championship, as well three Final Fours. His son, Dajuan Wagner, played for Calipari as well, spending one year at Memphis during the 2001-02 campaign. He was named the national high school player of the year in 2001 and played in the McDonald’s All-American Game that same year.

"It is kind of cool, but it also makes you feel old," Frazier said. "The idea that grandsons are now All-Americans. … Dajuan’s son, Peja’s [Stojakovic] son, LeBron's [James] son are All-Americans. Yikes. I don’t like it."

Titus and Tate's final show segment featured their "Fraud Power Rankings" segment.

The duo spoke about the future of Bronny James and if Ohio State — where Titus played from 2006-10 — remains among his top schools.

"I’m ready to say, unless you hear it from me, Bronny James to Ohio State is still on," Titus said.

The duo then closed out the show with some final goodbyes, but not before jokingly slotting themselves in the No. 1 spot in this week’s "Fraud Power Rankings."

"When we came here to FOX, it was January 2020, and we did not know what the future looked like for the show, we just knew we loved talking college basketball with each other," Frazier said. "We had no idea what it would turn into. We’ve had some great times."



