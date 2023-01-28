College Basketball
College basketball highlights: Caitlin Clark sparks Iowa surge on FOX
College Basketball

College basketball highlights: Caitlin Clark sparks Iowa surge on FOX

24 mins ago

It's a big day of college hoops Saturday on FOX, and kicking things off is a Big Ten women's basketball showdown between Nebraska (12-8) and No. 10 Iowa (16-4) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Later, men's college basketball takes center stage on FOX, as Illinois takes on Wisconsin (3 p.m. ET), followed by Washington hosting No. 6 Arizona (5:30 p.m. ET) and Ohio State facing Indiana (8 p.m. ET) to close out the evening.

It all adds up to a dream day for hoops junkies, as there will be All-America candidates at their best, top-10 teams flexing their muscles and others looking to build up their NCAA Tournament résumés.

Here are the top plays!

ADVERTISEMENT

Nebraska at No. 10 Iowa

Setting the stage for the Caitlin Clark show

Hawkeyes superstar and unanimous All-American Caitlin Clark is must-see TV. The nation's third-leading scorer at 26.8 points per game, the junior is coming off the eighth triple-double of her career — a 28-point, 15-assist, 10-rebound master class as Iowa handed No. 2 Ohio State its first loss of the season.

Don't leave me open

Any space is too much space to give Clark, and when she has time to get her feet set, it's often bad news for opposing defenses. She made the Cornhuskers' D pay from the corner to get Iowa on the board midway through the first.

Walk right into it!

The Hawkeyes started off slow, but it doesn't take long for Clark to get going, and she began pouring it on in the second. This pull-up transition 3 was just a small part of her 16-point barrage in the first half, which gave the Hawkeyes a 41-30 lead at the break.

COMING UP ON FOX:

Illinois at Wisconsin (3 p.m. ET)

Sat 8:00 PM
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Illinois Fighting Illini
ILL
Wisconsin Badgers
WIS

No. 6 Arizona at Washington (5:30 p.m. ET)

Sat 10:30 PM
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
6
Arizona Wildcats
ARIZ
Washington Huskies
WASH

Ohio State at Indiana (8 p.m. ET)

Sun 1:00 AM
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Ohio State Buckeyes
OSU
Indiana Hoosiers
IND

Read more:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Basketball
Women's College Basketball
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
'Titus & Tate' talk Patrick Ewing, Wagner, Bronny in final show at FOX Sports
College Basketball

'Titus & Tate' talk Patrick Ewing, Wagner, Bronny in final show at FOX Sports

17 hours ago
NCAA Tournament Projections: Tennessee moves up; Wisconsin, Kentucky on the bubble
College Basketball

NCAA Tournament Projections: Tennessee moves up; Wisconsin, Kentucky on the bubble

21 hours ago
Late 3 by Washington State leads to brutal bad beat for Arizona bettors
College Basketball

Late 3 by Washington State leads to brutal bad beat for Arizona bettors

23 hours ago
Duquesne tightens security measures following McDonald's delivery 'prank'
College Basketball

Duquesne tightens security measures following McDonald's delivery 'prank'

23 hours ago
What to watch for in Ohio State-Indiana, Arizona-Washington, more on FOX
College Basketball

What to watch for in Ohio State-Indiana, Arizona-Washington, more on FOX

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Super Bowl Super BowlNFL Playoff Schedule NFL Playoff ScheduleDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500NBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsNBA All-Star Image NBA All-StarSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes