College basketball highlights: Caitlin Clark sparks Iowa surge on FOX

It's a big day of college hoops Saturday on FOX, and kicking things off is a Big Ten women's basketball showdown between Nebraska (12-8) and No. 10 Iowa (16-4) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Later, men's college basketball takes center stage on FOX, as Illinois takes on Wisconsin (3 p.m. ET), followed by Washington hosting No. 6 Arizona (5:30 p.m. ET) and Ohio State facing Indiana (8 p.m. ET) to close out the evening.

It all adds up to a dream day for hoops junkies, as there will be All-America candidates at their best, top-10 teams flexing their muscles and others looking to build up their NCAA Tournament résumés.

Here are the top plays!

Nebraska at No. 10 Iowa

Setting the stage for the Caitlin Clark show

Hawkeyes superstar and unanimous All-American Caitlin Clark is must-see TV. The nation's third-leading scorer at 26.8 points per game, the junior is coming off the eighth triple-double of her career — a 28-point, 15-assist, 10-rebound master class as Iowa handed No. 2 Ohio State its first loss of the season.

Don't leave me open

Any space is too much space to give Clark, and when she has time to get her feet set, it's often bad news for opposing defenses. She made the Cornhuskers' D pay from the corner to get Iowa on the board midway through the first.

Walk right into it!

The Hawkeyes started off slow, but it doesn't take long for Clark to get going, and she began pouring it on in the second. This pull-up transition 3 was just a small part of her 16-point barrage in the first half, which gave the Hawkeyes a 41-30 lead at the break.

