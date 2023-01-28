College Basketball
Is Creighton back? Bluejays topple No. 13 Xavier, win 4th in row
College Basketball

Is Creighton back? Bluejays topple No. 13 Xavier, win 4th in row

21 mins ago

After one of its roughest first-half shooting performances of the season, No. 13 Xavier recovered in the second half against Creighton.

Problem was, the Bluejays also got better in the final 20 minutes, and rolled to an 84-67 home victory Saturday.

Xavier (17-5, 9-2 Big East) entered the game with the nation’s fifth-best field-goal shooting percentage (.503), but fell off after the first five minutes and shot just 38.7% in the first half.

Arthur Kaluma scored 20 points for Creighton (13-8, 7-3) and its four other starters finished in double figures. The Bluejays made 34 of their 60 field-goal attempts (56.7%) overall, shooting 60.7% in the second half and 53.1% in the first half.

"Playing Creighton at Creighton is not an easy task for anybody," Xavier coach Sean Miller said. "I think they’re one of college basketball’s best teams, and certainly one of the Big East’s best teams, maybe overall, because of their defense."

In addition to that stifling defense, Creighton’s offense had its best day of the month. Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 17 points, Baylor Scheierman had 14, Trey Alexander finished with 13 and Ryan Nembhard added 11 for the Bluejays, who avenged a 90-87 loss at Xavier on Jan. 11.

Zach Freemantle led the Musketeers with 18 points, followed by Colby Jones and Adam Kunkel with 13.

Early in the first half, Xavier had two starters pick up their second fouls 12 seconds apart. Jack Nunge went to the bench, but Miller kept in Freemantle.

Creighton coach Greg McDermott said Xavier’s foul trouble spurred him to keep going inside to the 7-foot-1 Kalkbrenner against a smaller lineup — even though a similar plan at Xavier earlier this month didn’t go as planned.

"That’s the lineup that created the separation in Cincinnati," McDermott said. "We hadn’t seen it a lot prior to that, but (they’ve) actually played probably about 50 percent minutes since our game with four guards and a big. So we were a little bit more prepared for it this time."

Miller said Kalkbrenner’s presence "separates Creighton from everybody else," adding that he’s "able to patrol the basket and block shots, allowing four other players to do things."

"Creighton has a great way of making you take those tough two(-pointers)," Miller said. "I do think Creighton’s defense starts with that big fella."

Creighton went on a 10-2 run just before halftime for a 42-28 lead. The Musketeers threatened in the second half with an 11-3 run to get within 55-49 with a 3-pointer by Kunkel.

Creighton responded with its biggest offensive burst of the game, outscoring Xavier 19-8 in fewer than six minutes to take a 74-57 lead.

Creighton was ranked No. 8 in the AP Top 25 preseason poll, but after starting the season 6-0, the Jays went on a six-game losing streak and have struggled to find their footing since. But the Bluejays have now won four in a row to climb into the top four in the Big East.

STAT OF THE DAY

Creighton committed just six total fouls, three in each half.

BIG PICTURE

Xavier: The Musketeers entered the game leading the nation in assists per game at 21.0. At halftime, Xavier had only six assists before finishing the game with 16.

Creighton: The win over the Musketeers improved Creighton’s home record to 10-1 and also made the Bluejays 6-0 in Big East home games. Creighton’s lone home loss was a 63-53 setback to Nebraska on Dec. 4.

UP NEXT

Xavier: Hosts Providence on Wednesday.

Creighton: Plays at Georgetown on Wednesday.

