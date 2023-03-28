Women's College Basketball
Iowa's Caitlin Clark gets John Cena shout-out after historic triple-double

Updated Mar. 28, 2023 7:40 p.m. ET

Iowa is in the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Final Four for just the second time ever thanks to the heroics of superstar guard Caitlin Clark, whose 41-point, 10-rebound, 12-assist triple-double lifted the Hawkeyes over Louisville in the Elite Eight. It was the first 30-point triple-double in men's or women's NCAA Tournament history and made her the only player in Division I history with multiple career 35-point triple-doubles.

Clark also made eight 3-pointers in the win, and after one of them, she hit a familiar celebration that caught the attention of its originator — WWE superstar and actor John Cena.

"Congrats on the historic performance @CaitlinClark22 and to @IowaWBB on advancing to the Final Four!" Cena wrote.

Clark's incredible game Sunday is just the latest highlight in a season that has further cemented her place among the women's college basketball greats of her generation. In the first half against Louisville, she became the first player in Division I history with 900 points and 300 assists in a season. 

Clark is averaging 27.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.6 assists for an Iowa squad that now stands two wins away from a national championship. 

First, however, the Hawkeyes will have to get past undefeated No. 1 overall seed South Carolina in their Final Four matchup in Dallas on Friday.

