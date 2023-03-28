Women's College Basketball Iowa's Caitlin Clark gets John Cena shout-out after historic triple-double Updated Mar. 28, 2023 7:40 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Iowa is in the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Final Four for just the second time ever thanks to the heroics of superstar guard Caitlin Clark, whose 41-point, 10-rebound, 12-assist triple-double lifted the Hawkeyes over Louisville in the Elite Eight. It was the first 30-point triple-double in men's or women's NCAA Tournament history and made her the only player in Division I history with multiple career 35-point triple-doubles.

Clark also made eight 3-pointers in the win, and after one of them, she hit a familiar celebration that caught the attention of its originator — WWE superstar and actor John Cena.

"Congrats on the historic performance @CaitlinClark22 and to @IowaWBB on advancing to the Final Four!" Cena wrote.

Clark's incredible game Sunday is just the latest highlight in a season that has further cemented her place among the women's college basketball greats of her generation. In the first half against Louisville, she became the first player in Division I history with 900 points and 300 assists in a season.

Clark is averaging 27.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.6 assists for an Iowa squad that now stands two wins away from a national championship.

First, however, the Hawkeyes will have to get past undefeated No. 1 overall seed South Carolina in their Final Four matchup in Dallas on Friday.

