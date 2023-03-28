Women's College Basketball 2023 March Madness odds: Women's Final Four lines, odds to win title Published Mar. 28, 2023 3:17 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The defending champion South Carolina Gamecocks (36-0) will be joined by three teams whose players are in the Women's Final Four for the first time.

The semifinals – the No. 3 seed LSU Tigers (32-2) vs. the No. 1 seed Virginia Tech Hokies (31-4) and the No. 2 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (30-6) vs. the No. 1 Gamecocks (36-0) – are set for Friday at American Airlines Center in Dallas. The winners will meet Sunday for the national title.

Let's jump into the big games from a betting perspective. Here's everything you need to know about the Final Four matchups on Friday, from the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under, as well as the odds for the four finalists to win it all (with all odds via FOX Bet ).

FRIDAY'S GAMES

At Dallas, all times ET

No. 3 LSU (32-2) vs. No. 1 Virginia Tech Hokies (31-4), 7 p.m., ESPN

Point spread: LSU -1.5 (LSU favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Virginia Tech covers)

Moneyline: LSU -133 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Virginia Tech -105 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Total scoring over/under: 133.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 2 Iowa (30-6) vs. No. 1 South Carolina (36-0), 9 p.m., ESPN

Point spread: South Carolina -11.5 (South Carolina favored to win by more than 11.5 points, otherwise Iowa covers)

Moneyline: South Carolina -769 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.30 total); Iowa +425 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 148.5 points scored by both teams combined

Here's a look at the updated odds at FOX Bet for the Final Four teams to win it all:

South Carolina -345 (bet $10 to win $12.90 total)

LSU +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Iowa +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Virginia Tech +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

* odds as of 3/28/2023

The Final Four features two coaches who have done it all in women's basketball.

Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley is one of the most decorated players/coaches in the sporting world.

In addition to coaching South Carolina to the NCAA title in 2017 and 2022, she was the Associated Press Coach of the Year in 2020 and a two-time Naismith Coach of the Year (2020, 2022).

Staley won three Olympic gold medals (1996, 2000, 2004) and was a six-time WNBA All-Star and a two-time ABL All-Star. She was named to the WNBA's 10th and 15th-anniversary teams after being a two-time Naismith College Player of the Year at Virginia.

LSU coach Kim Mulkey was the first person in women's basketball history to win the Division I national championship as a player, assistant coach and head coach.

Mulkey was a point guard on the Louisiana Tech teams that won the AIAW Division I tournament (1981), the inaugural NCAA Division I tournament (1982) and the gold medal at the 1984 Olympics.

She coached Baylor to national titles in 2005, 2012 and 2019 before taking the LSU job in 2021. Mulkey's 2005 Baylor team snapped UConn's run of four national titles in five seasons.

The Final Four is a new experience for the Hokies. The Hawkeyes' previous Final Four appearance was in 1993. The Tigers last appeared in the Final Four in 2008.

If you think the NCAA Men's Tournament has been unpredictable, consider the women's tourney. This is the first time since 1985 that UConn (11 national titles), Tennessee (eight) or Stanford (three) did not appear in the Elite Eight.

All eyes will be on two-time All-American Caitlin Clark, a 6-foot point guard for the Hawkeyes who became the first woman to lead the NCAA in scoring and assists in the 2021-22 season.

Against No. 5 Louisville in the Elite Eight, not only did Clark become the first player – man or woman – to record a 30-point triple-double in NCAA tournament history, she finished with 41 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds. Clark is averaging 30.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 11 assists per game in the tournament.

What did Clark say about the game against the Cardinals?

"I thought our team played really well. That’s what it’s all about," she said.

Other key players to watch include LSU forward Angel Reese (23.2 points, 15.7 rebounds per game), South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (13.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.9 assists per game) and Virginia Tech center Elizabeth Kitley (18.2 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game).

Here are the past 10 women's basketball champions (no tournament in 2020 due to COVID-19):

2022 South Carolina

2021 Stanford

2019 Baylor

2018 Notre Dame

2017 South Carolina

2016 UConn

2015 UConn

2014 UConn

2013 UConn

2012 Baylor



