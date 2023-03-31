2023 March Madness women's Final Four live updates: Virginia Tech-LSU
The 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament continues Friday with two powerhouse Final Four matchups.
Kicking things off in Dallas, No. 1 Virginia Tech is battling No. 3 LSU at American Airlines Center.
Led by All-American Angel Reese, the Tigers are making their first Final Four appearance since 2008. On the other side, the Hokies are making their Final Four debut and are led by two-time ACC Player of the Year Elizabeth Kitley.
Later, another 1-seed will be in action, as No. 1 South Carolina faces No. 2 Iowa, led by AP Player of the Year Caitlin Clark, at 9:30 p.m. ET. The winners will face off against each other in Sunday's highly anticipated national championship game.
No. 3 LSU vs. No. 1 Virginia Tech
We're off!
LSU was first to strike in this one, as the Tigers grabbed a quick 4-0 lead right out of the gate.
COMING UP:
No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 1 South Carolina
