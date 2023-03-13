2023 college basketball transfer portal tracker: JJ Starling on the move
College basketball's transfer portal is officially open.
Monday signals the opening of the portal, which means coaches across the country are juggling how to manage their respective rosters heading into next year, while many are also preparing for upcoming postseason tournaments.
Who is already on the move, and which stars will be this year’s biggest standout transfers?
Here's a look at the most noteworthy names to enter the transfer portal so far this offseason, by date.
March 13
Illinois guard Skyy Clark
Clark was a highly touted prospect coming out of high school, ranked as the No. 33 recruit in the 2022 class, per 247Sports.com composite rankings. He made the decision to leave Illinois and take some time away from the sport midway through this season. Clark is planning a visit to Louisville this weekend, according to multiple reports. He started 12 of Illinois' first 13 games before leaving the program on Jan. 6. Clark was averaging 7.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game for the Illini before his departure.
Notre Dame guard JJ Starling
A former five-star recruit in the 2022 class, Starling has entered the transfer portal after one season in South Bend. The 6-foot-4, 200-poind guard averaged 11.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Fighting Irish this season. He previously committed to Notre Dame over Syracuse, Northwestern, Stanford and Duke.
TCU center Eddie Lampkin Jr.
Lampkin left the Horned Frogs on March 8 to deal with personal matters. He officially entered the transfer portal Monday after averaging 6.3 points and 5.9 rebounds per game this past season for TCU. Lampkin was a former three-star recruit in the 2020 class.
