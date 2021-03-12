Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers

Bracket Forecast: Virginia's season in jeopardy due to COVID-19

44 mins ago

As the sporting world lurches its way toward a return to normal, we occasionally get a reminder that we’re not quite there yet.

Such was the case on Friday morning when it was announced that the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets would advance to the ACC championship game, not because of anything they did on the court, but because their would-be semifinal opponent, Virginia, had to bow out following a positive COVID-19 test within their program.

Just a day earlier, Duke saw its season come to an end for the same reason. In the case of the Blue Devils, who struggled to a 10th place finish in the ACC, it was an easy call to end their season.

For Virginia, it’s not so simple. The Cavaliers, who won the national championship in 2019 – the last time the tournament was held – are 18-6 and ranked No. 16 in the AP’s Top 25 poll.

They are also currently slated as a No. 5 seed according to FOX Sports bracket forecaster Mike DeCourcy.

What happens next for the Cavs, is a bit unclear, but it’s quite possible that the defending national champions will not be allowed to participate in the NCAA Tournament.

According to Dana O’Neil of The Athletic, the NCAA requires seven straight days of negative tests upon arrival in Indianapolis, and all participating teams must be there by Monday.

If Virginia cannot play, the NCAA will designate potential replacement teams, labeled as the "first four out." According to DeCourcy, those teams could potentially be Seton Hall, Saint Louis, Ole Miss and Boise State.

With Selection Sunday just two days away, the situation is unfortunate.

Let’s take a look at DeCourcy’s projected bracket as of Friday.

Check back Saturday for DeCourcy’s latest updates!

