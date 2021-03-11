College Basketball
College Basketball

Bracket Forecast: Duke will miss ACC, NCAA tournament after positive test

2 hours ago

An up-and-down season for Mike Krzyzewski and the Duke Blue Devils is officially over.

On Thursday morning, Krzyzewski and the Blue Devils' program released a statement on Twitter following a positive COVID-19 test in their program, which effectively ended their 2020-21 campaign.

The Blue Devils struggled throughout the regular season, finishing 10th in the ACC at 9-9. They saw six games either canceled or postponed prior to the ACC Tournament, and Duke entered the conference dance knowing it would need to win in order to make it to the big dance. 

Duke dominated Boston College, 86-51, in Tuesday's first round, and on Wednesday, the Blue Devils took down Louisville in the second round, 70-56. 

A matchup with the Florida State Seminoles – a squad that finished second in the regular-season ACC standings – was set for Thursday's quarterfinal round before Duke had to bow out. 

Along with missing the ACC Tournament, Duke's streak of 24 straight NCAA Tournament appearances will come to an end, as outlined by FOX Sports bracket forecaster Mike DeCourcy

Let's take a look at DeCourcy's projected bracket as of Thursday afternoon.

Lastly, here is an updated look at the conference count, according to DeCourcy.

Check back Friday for DeCourcy's latest updates!

