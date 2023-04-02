Women's College Basketball
Women's College Basketball

2023 March Madness women's championship live updates: LSU-Iowa coming up

Updated Apr. 2, 2023 3:15 p.m. ET

The 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament comes to a close Sunday with the highly anticipated national championship game between No. 2 Iowa and No. 3 LSU at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

The Hawkeyes punched their ticket to the title game after taking down then-undefeated No. 1-seed South Carolina in Friday's Final Four tilt. AP Player of the Year Caitlin Clark led the charge for Iowa with 41 points. 

Clark has been the story of the tournament up to this point, putting up historic numbers en route to leading Iowa to the title game. The Hawkeyes' star point guard needs just 17 points to break Sheryl Swoopes' record for the most points scored in a single NCAA Tournament (177). Clark has scored 17-or-more points in all but one game this season (15 pts vs Rutgers).

Numerous celebrity athletes have taken notice of Clark's historic performance, including the likes of Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, WNBA stars Sabrina Ionescu and Candace Parker, as well as others.

On the other side, LSU is led by All-American Angel Reese, who is putting up 23.3 points per contest. The talented sophomore forward is coming off a 24-point, 12-rebound outing as LSU knocked off top-seeded powerhouse Virginia Tech in the Final Four.

All signs point to Sunday's national title showdown being one for the ages.

Here are the highlights!

No. 3 LSU vs. No. 2 Iowa (3:30 p.m. ET)

Setting the stage

Iowa snapped South Carolina's 42-game win streak to get to the national championship for the first time since 1993.

Heading into Sunday, Iowa has put up 87.3 points per game this season, while LSU is giving up an average of 57.2 points per contest. The Hawkeyes are 31-6 when they put up more than 57 points. Clark leads Iowa with 27.7 points per game.

If Iowa wins, it will be the first NCAA Tournament title (men or women) for the Big Ten since 2000 Michigan State (men) and 1999 Purdue (women), which is the longest major conference drought in men or women's hoops. The Big Ten is the only major conference to not have an NCAA Tournament title (men or women) since 2010.

On the other side, LSU's 81.7 points per game this season out-paces the 70.9 points per contest Iowa allows. LSU is 26-0 when it scores 71-plus points.

LSU is making its first title game appearance in program history after taking down 1-seed Virginia Tech in the Final Four.

Stay tuned for updates!

