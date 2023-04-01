Women's College Basketball
Women's College Basketball

South Carolina's Aliyah Boston declares for WNBA Draft

Updated Apr. 1, 2023 5:14 p.m. ET

Aliyah Boston made it official Saturday, confirming that South Carolina's loss to Iowa in the Final Four was the last game in the collegiate career of arguably the greatest women's basketball player in Gamecocks history.

Boston posted a statement on Twitter announcing that she will declare for the 2023 WNBA Draft, where she is projected as the first overall pick.

The Indiana Fever hold the No. 1 pick in the draft, which will take place April 10 in New York City.

Boston, who led the Gamecocks to a national championship last season, faced a decision on whether to use her COVID-19 eligibility waiver to return to college for another year. She has earned name-image-likeness deals with several significant companies including OrangeTheory, Bojangles and Crocs among others, and her NIL value has been evaluated in the range of $105,000-$115,000 annually — roughly the same amount as an average WNBA salary and significantly more than the league's minimum salary of $74,000.

But Boston's announcement became more widely expected after Friday night's loss as South Carolina coach Dawn Staley told reporters that she would be advising her superstar center to enter the WNBA. 

"I'm going to tell her to go," Staley said. "She's great. She's ready. She's ready to see single coverage, she's ready to make the next step to the league."

Through four collegiate seasons, Boston averaged 14.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.4 blocks per game. South Carolina went 129-9 in games she played.

ADVERTISEMENT

Boston leaves South Carolina with over 20 individual program records and several SEC and national accolades to go along with her status as the face of the Gamecock's aforementioned 2022 title team. She was unanimously named national player of the year last season and received the Wooden and Naismith awards as well as being named the most outstanding player in the 2022 Final Four. 

[Litman: Caitlin Clark delivers a show, and Iowa will play for a title]

"She's meant everything to our program," Staley said of Boston. "She has been the cornerstone of our program for the past four years. She elevated us. She raised the standard of how to approach basketball.

"I slept very well knowing she was with our program, and I'll sleep well knowing that she's OK, and she will definitely make her mark at the next level."

Boston also praised Staley on Friday as she reflected what the legendary South Carolina women's basketball coach has meant to her.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Read more:

share
Get more from Women's College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Aliyah Boston Aliyah Boston
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Jake Cronenworth, Padres agree to $80 million, seven-year deal
Jake Cronenworth, Padres agree to $80 million, seven-year deal
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes