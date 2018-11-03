WATCH: Will Grier Throws Amazing Touchdown, Runs In Two-Point Conversion, Leads West Virginia Past Texas
FOX Sports Southwest
What an AMAZING finish down in Austin.
Will Grier throws an unbelievable touchdown strike, then runs in the two-point conversion to lead the West Virginia Mountaineers past the Texas Longhorns 42-41.
Watch the final two key plays of the game below.
