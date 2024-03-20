College Football How Shedeur Sanders stacks up against other 2025 NFL Draft QB prospects Published Mar. 20, 2024 6:13 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders is the rare college football coach who could show up on "CBS Mornings," "The Today Show" and "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" during the second week of March — when college football is hardly on the minds of sports fans — and can make news.

While discussing his book, "Elevate and Dominate," Fallon mentioned there are some who believe Sander's son, Shedeur, could be considered for the No. 1 overall pick in next year's NFL Draft.

"He should," Prime said of his son, who threw for 3,320 yards and 27 touchdowns while completing better than 69% of his passes last year for the Buffaloes.

Coach Prime is not wrong about that consideration. While this year's NFL Draft class is loaded with top-end talent at the quarterback position, there are plenty of questions surrounding next year's QB class.

Here is a look at the quarterbacks who could declare for the 2025 Draft and how Sanders' production stacks up.

1. Shedeur Sanders

In addition to the jaw-dropping numbers he's posted throughout his collegiate career, Sanders is also the most popular player in the sport. Fanatics reported his jersey to be the top seller among college football fans last year, despite Colorado going 4-8. You're also going to have Prime's participation.

2. Quinn Ewers, Texas

In 2023, Ewers completed 69% of his passes for 3,479 yards, 22 TDs and six interceptions en route to Texas' first conference title since 2009 and first College Football Playoff appearance ever. Ewers' arm talent is unquestionable, and he showed that against Alabama in Tuscaloosa, passing for 349 yards and three TDs in the Longhorns' signature win. He might be the best deep-ball passer in the 2025 class. But he also hasn't managed to play a full season without missing games due to injury.

3. Carson Beck, Georgia

Beck completed 72% of his passes for 3,941 yards with 24 TDs and six INTs in 2023. He was helped by having the best tight end in program history in Brock Bowers, as well as a stout run game. His decision to return to Georgia has as much to do with elevating his draft stock as the opportunity to compete for a national title.

4. Cam Ward, Miami

Ward threw for 3,735 with 25 TDs and seven INTs last year at Washington State. While that's a leap ahead of his 2022 numbers — 3,231/23/9 — he has yet to come near his production at the FCS level of 4,648/47/10.

While Sanders performed at the same rate regardless of competition, the move from FBS to FCS has been challenging for Ward. And the Cougars didn't fare much better than the Buffaloes in Ward's final season there, finishing 5-7.

Deion Sanders says Shedeur Sanders should be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

All things being equal, Sanders gives an NFL franchise an edge when it comes to starpower. Among college athletes, only Caitlin Clark outsold Sanders in jersey sales, according to Fanatics. Sanders' game also translates well to the next level. He gets rid of the ball quickly, has exceptional awareness and is good at taking care of the ball.

Sanders also managed to put up better numbers than former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who threw for 2,991 yards, 22 TDs and four INTs with a program that finished 15-0 with a national title win.

As with most things concerning football and talent, Prime is onto something.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the podcast " The Number One College Football Show. " Follow him on Twitter at @RJ_Young and subscribe to "The RJ Young Show" on YouTube .

