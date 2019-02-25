Flashback: Jerry Jones Bought The Dallas Cowboys 30 Years Ago Today

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones
Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

30 Years…

3 Super Bowls…

Oh…and nearly a $5 billion profit.

Jerry Jones bought the Dallas Cowboys for $140 million on February 25th, 1989…and the landscape of the NFL and American sports has never been the same since.

 

 

 