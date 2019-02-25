Flashback: Jerry Jones Bought The Dallas Cowboys 30 Years Ago Today
FOX Sports
30 Years…
3 Super Bowls…
Oh…and nearly a $5 billion profit.
Jerry Jones bought the Dallas Cowboys for $140 million on February 25th, 1989…and the landscape of the NFL and American sports has never been the same since.
Jerry Jones made a pretty good investment, eh?#CowboysNation | #NFL pic.twitter.com/sM6xHdwIU7
— FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) February 25, 2019
